Hyundai presents next season's i20 World Rally Car

Hyundai i20 N Rally2.
Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Source: facebook.com/HMSGOfficial/
The reigning world champion pair of Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja will sit behind the wheel of the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 starting next season, presented by the manufacturer on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motorsport chief Andrea Adamo wrote in a press release on Wednesday: "The i20 R5 was the first car from our Customer Racing department, and the new i20 N Rally2 shows how far we have come in the five years since the foundation of the department."

Adamo continued: "Every area of the new car is an improvement over the original, thanks to the work of our dedicated team of designers and engineers."

The new hatchback will be on the World Rally Championship roads starting next season and will also be seen in Estonia for next year's WRC Rally Estonia.

The World Rally Championship season still has two rounds to go with Ypres Rally Belgium set to take place on November 19-22, rounded out with Rally Monza on December 4-6.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is at 111 points in the driver standings, followed by six-time world champ Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) 14 points behind. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) finishes the top three with 87 points, followed by reigning world champion Ott Tänak with 83 points.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

