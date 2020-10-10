Rally Estonia included in 2021 WRC calendar

FIA's World Motor Sport Council on Friday confirmed the 2021 WRC calendar and Rally Estonia as one of its official stages, the organizers of Rally Estonia said.

This year's Rally Estonia, held in September, was the first global championship to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic with such a large audience and without any new infections. Rally Estonia having been included in the 2021 WRC calendar is great recognition to Estonia as the organizing country, the Rally Estonia team said.

Next year's event will be held in Tartu and South Estonia from July 15 to 18.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said Estonia has become a world-class rally country.

"The opportunity to bring the entire rally world into Estonia once more and to hold this international competition at a larger scale indicates belief that we have the capability to offer even more to rally fans than before. We confirmed it with an exemplary event, which was organized by the Rally Estonia team in cooperation with supporters and Estonian people in just 63 days this year," Ratas said, adding that he would like to wholeheartedly thank the FIA and WRC promoter for the recognition bestowed on Estonia and to wish success to the organizers of the next Rally Estonia.

Rally Estonia director Urmo Aava said that over the past 10 years, the Rally Estonia organization crew has developed into a team that can achieve even seemingly impossible goals. Aava thanked Rally Estonia's partners in the private and public sector as well as at an international level for their help in organizing the first even WRC event in Estonia.

"We would like to thank the Estonian state for its comprehensive support over these years and the FIA and WRC promoter for their trust and for providing these opportunities," Aava said, adding that this year's Rally Estonia proved an absolute success, which is further confirmed by the rally having also been included in next year's calendar

