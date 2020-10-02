news

Tänak prepared for changeable conditions ahead of Sardinia rally ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Tänak and the Hyundai i20 at last month's Rally Estonia.
Ott Tänak and the Hyundai i20 at last month's Rally Estonia. Source: Karli Saul
News

WRC reigning world champion Ott Tänak says next weekend's Rally Italia Sardegna requires preparation for wet weather or other conditions relevant to the time of year.

"Sardinia is usually a hot and difficult rally, but this year the stage takes place later, which can mean difficult weather conditions. Rainy weather can change the nature of the whole rally, so be prepared for different situations," Tänak, who won the 2017 event for Toyota, said.

"The tests will be run on high-grip roads which are tough on the tires. We hope to demonstrate the performance of the Hyundai i20 on its gravel roads and fight for the top spot," he added.

The stage, which takes place in and around Alghero, in the northwest of Sardinia, is usually the first summer race of the season, but thanks to disruption to the calender caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it had been postponed to October.

The race is the penultimate of the season, and with Tänak lying in third place on 70 points, he needs to perform well, and hope his rivals do not, in order to keep any hopes of a back-to-back title alive after a disappointing Rally Turkey, which followed his victory in front of a home crowd in South Estonia nearly a month ago.

Welshman Elfyn Evans tops the table for Toyota on 97 points, with six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, also with Toyota – the team the Estonian won last year's title with – in second place, on 79 points.

Fifth-placed man Thierry Neuville, Tänak's teammate, said of the upcoming race that: "The Sardinian rally is run on beautiful roads, the test stages are fluid and narrow and fit my driving style."

"We have always shown good speed in this rally and won twice there. The weather may be different and the conditions may be very difficult in the rain, he went on.

The final race of the shortened season is Neuville's home round in Belgium, November 19-22.

Tänak's next-highest finishes came before the coronavirus pandemic, in Sweden and Mexico, where he finished second both times.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

17:43

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

17:11

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

16:35

EU, Baltic states, Poland agree €720 million network synchronisation deal

16:33

Sõõrumaa denied €40 million Patarei project KredEx loan

16:08

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors

15:41

Isamaa's right-wingers association elects chairman

15:13

Foreign ministry adviser: MS Estonia hole likely caused when struck seabed

14:45

Health Board encouraging people to wear masks

14:25

Tänak prepared for changeable conditions ahead of Sardinia rally

13:37

Statistics: 2020 harvest slightly below last year's record harvest

13:10

Estonia richer by one fish and two bird species

12:44

Lutsar: We should reduce coronavirus spreading in families

12:41

Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death Updated

12:15

Video: Flora out of Europa League after Dinamo Zagreb loss

11:43

Helme: Estonia wreck can't be raised, unilateral dive investigation viable

11:14

NyxAir to operate flights between Kuressaare and Tallinn

10:47

Next year's budget forsees 14 percent increase in fuel excise duty inflows

10:12

EU leaders approve sanctions against Belarus

09:46

Portal: EKRE behind Estonia refusal to sign Macron statement

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: