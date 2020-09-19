Tänak out of Rally Turkey Saturday, hopes to rejoin Sunday

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja's luck in WRC Rally Turkey showed no signs of changing for the better Saturday, when an accident took the Hyundai pair out of the race for the rest of the day.

The Hyundai i20 left the road on Saturday morning's opening stage, and while driver and co-driver were unharmed, the car was not.

This followed technical issues which had forced them down from 4th place to 7th on Friday, at the Marmaris course in the southwest of Turkey.

The team hopes to continue Sunday, but the episode represents a blow to Tänak's defense of his title, won with Toyota last year, during the disrupted 2020 season.

Tänak won his home rally in Estonia two weeks ago – the first WRC event to have taken place since February – but still lay 13 points behind series leader and six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota), and four points behind Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), looking for his maiden WRC title, going into race weekend in Turkey.

ERR TV station ETV will be carrying live coverage of the final stage on Sunday, from a little after 1 p.m. Estonian time.

