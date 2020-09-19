news

Tänak out of Rally Turkey Saturday, hopes to rejoin Sunday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Rally Turkey.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Rally Turkey. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja's luck in WRC Rally Turkey showed no signs of changing for the better Saturday, when an accident took the Hyundai pair out of the race for the rest of the day.

The Hyundai i20 left the road on Saturday morning's opening stage, and while driver and co-driver were unharmed, the car was not.

This followed technical issues which had forced them down from 4th place to 7th on Friday, at the Marmaris course in the southwest of Turkey.

The team hopes to continue Sunday, but the episode represents a blow to Tänak's defense of his title, won with Toyota last year, during the disrupted 2020 season.

Tänak won his home rally in Estonia two weeks ago – the first WRC event to have taken place since February – but still lay 13 points behind series leader and six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota), and four points behind Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), looking for his maiden WRC title, going into race weekend in Turkey.

ERR TV station ETV will be carrying live coverage of the final stage on Sunday, from a little after 1 p.m. Estonian time.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Tänak out of Rally Turkey Saturday, hopes to rejoin Sunday

18:18

Foreign minister: Travel to Lithuania from Estonia still quarantine-free

16:47

Over 30,000 register for World Cleanup Day in Estonia

15:42

Aas: EU funds will dry up for highway construction within two years

14:46

Review: ERSO performance of latest Steve Reich music a success

13:31

Memorial unveiled to those who perished in autumn 1944 seaborne evacuations

12:46

Health Board: 61 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

11:45

Tänak struggles going into day two of Rally Turkey

11:02

Estonia bans direct flights to Sweden, Norway again

10:35

Weather: Clear Saturday morning gives way to cloud

09:30

Ideas for Tartu's participatory budget displayed on Kaarsild Bridge

00:57

Alcohol restrictions extended in Harju, Ida-Viru counties until Thursday

18.09

Ceremony welcomes incoming 5 Rifles to Tapa base

18.09

Filming of "Apothecary Melchior" closes roads in Tallinn's Old Town

18.09

In case you missed it: September 12-18

18.09

MP: Wording of marriage referendum question may become clear next week

18.09

Taavi Aas: Coronavirus flight restrictions should be relaxed

18.09

'Clean Games' to take place around Linnahall on World Cleanup Day

18.09

Estonia and Latvia sign agreement for joint offshore wind farm plan

18.09

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: