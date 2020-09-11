In case you missed it: September 5-11

With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on in Estonia over the past week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights.

Tänak and Järveoja win WRC Rally Estonia

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja thrilled the home crowd by winning the inaugural WRC Rally Estonia for Hyundai. The race was also the first WRC event since February, in a season hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallery: 1,600 athletes start Ironman Tallinn 2020 triathlon

Nearly 1,600 super-fit, übermenschen started the 2020 Tallinn triatholon, made up of the traditional 3.8-km swim, 180-km bike ride, followed by full 42-km marathon. Those wanting to tackle the half-triathlon had "only" to do half of those distances. Daniel Baekkegard (Denmark) and Katrina Matthews (U.K.) won the men's and women's full events respectively.

US military media day canceled after soldier tests positive for COVID-19

While a live firing exercise of the U.S. M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) on Monday went ahead at the EDF's central polygon training ground, the media were barred, after a U.S. soldier tested positive for COVID-19.

New Orleans Saints 'fire' Margus Hunt, reinstate him, ahead of new season

August saw NFL teams scramble to cut their squads to the required 53 men and in the absence of the traditional pre-season games, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Defensive linesman Margus Hunt, from South Estonia, who went to the Saints as a free agent after being released by the Indianapolis Colts at the end of last season, found himself temporarily out of a job as this process went on in the big easy, only to be restored to the roster ahead of this weekend's season-opening game.

TalTech partially switches to remote learning due to coronavirus

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has already barred international students due to fears of coronavirus spread; it has now partly installed remote learning as well.

Estonia's coronavirus notification app 'HOIA' downloaded 100,000 times

Close to 10 percent of the Estonian populace have now downloaded the coronavirus tracing app, which notifies users if they have had contact with a COVID-19 carrier and what to do next, or indeed what to do if they contract the virus themselves. "Close contact" means being closer than two meters from someone for more than 15 minutes; if both users have the app installed on their phone, the apps communicate with each other.

Private media enterprises file ERR complaint with European Commission

The main organization representing private media firms have filed a complaint with the European Commission in Brussels, over what they see as unfair competition from public broadcaster ERR providing news online.

Reduced gambling tax receipts leave social care projects unfinanced

Gambling tax receipts are down due to coronavirus regulations or the pandemic as a whole keeping punters away from casinos. This in turn has been passed on to the social care recipients of these revenues.

Gallery: Bog restoration project results can be seen in Lääne-Viru County

An EU project is restoring bogs in Lääne-Viru County.

Novichok creator: The aim was not to kill Navalny but make him an invalid

ERR's Estonian news got an interview with one of Novichok's creators, who now lives in the U.S.

Paper: String of coincidences sees elk 'help' man save own mother's life

It started with a man seeking out a nature photographer to get a snap of what he took to be an elk resting at a trackside just outside Paide, and ended up with an old lady who had been stuck in a ditch overnight being found and rescued. But the story doesn't end there...

Kallas on continued salary support: State cannot do private sector's part

Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas says she does not see the benefit in extending salary support measures.

Estonia, Norway preparing to cooperate at UNSC

With Norway joining Estonia as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from next year, the two countries' Nordic perspective makes them natural bedfellows.

Flu vaccine already in Estonian pharmacies

Three different firms have provided flu vaccines ahead of winter, available this month. Will not work on the coronavirus.

