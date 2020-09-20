Ott Tänak takes four points from Rally Turkey ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Elfyn Evans wins Rally Turkey for Toyota (2:43:02.7), followed by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; +35.2) and Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Hyundai; +59.4). Ott Tänak who was left on the side of the road by a steering failure on Saturday takes four points from the final stage.
Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) managed to take second place and four points from the Marmaris power stage that closed the rally, finishing seventeenth overall.
Editor: Marcus Turovski
