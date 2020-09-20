news

Ott Tänak takes four points from Rally Turkey ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the finish line of the Rally Turkey Marmaris power stage.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the finish line of the Rally Turkey Marmaris power stage. Source: Screenshot
News

Elfyn Evans wins Rally Turkey for Toyota (2:43:02.7), followed by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; +35.2) and Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Hyundai; +59.4). Ott Tänak who was left on the side of the road by a steering failure on Saturday takes four points from the final stage.

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) managed to take second place and four points from the Marmaris power stage that closed the rally, finishing seventeenth overall.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

