Ott Tänak takes four points from Rally Turkey

Elfyn Evans wins Rally Turkey for Toyota (2:43:02.7), followed by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; +35.2) and Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Hyundai; +59.4). Ott Tänak who was left on the side of the road by a steering failure on Saturday takes four points from the final stage.

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) managed to take second place and four points from the Marmaris power stage that closed the rally, finishing seventeenth overall.

