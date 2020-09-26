news

Jüri Vips crashes out of Russia F2 round after start grid accident

News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Forumula 2 driver Jüri Vips' (DAMS) crashed out of the Russia series round in Sochi, after a race-start accident involving several drivers.

The race, which supports the main F1 Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom street circuit, also ended abruptly for Danish driver Christian Lundgaard (ART), third place in the overall F2 standings going into the weekend, as he too got caught up in the melee, on turn two of the circuit.

The safety car was called out while things got back to normal, but it was the end of the race for the Estonian.

Mick Schumacher (Prema), son of German F1 legend Michael, won the event and stays top of the table, followed by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin) and Briton Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi).

Vips, 20, who scored his first podium finish in Mugello two weeks ago, is currently in 16th place.

A title contender in Formula 3 last season, Vips' planned moved to the Super Formula in Japan was frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting him to bounce down to Formula Regional until DAMS picked him up in August

A sprint race is also planned for Sochi on Sunday, where points will be awarded for the fastest laps.

The race weekend will be followed by two months off, with two final rounds of the season to take place in Bahrain in late November, in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 calendar.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

