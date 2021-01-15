Jüri Vips officially announced as full participant in next Formula 2 season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips will participate in the next Formula 2 season as part of the Hitech Grand Prix team. The Estonian's team-mate for the season will be New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, the series announced on Friday.

The 20-year old Vips was part of Red Bull's youth program was part of Hitech's team in 2019, when he represented the team in the Formula 3 series, finishing the season fourth overall. The Estonian was a spot driver in last year's Formula 2 season as well, but has now been announced as a full-time driver.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Hitech again," said Vips, according to the Formula 2 homepage. "We had a good year in F3 back in 2019, but we have some unfinished business together. They had a great season in their first year in F2 and I'm confident we will be able to fight for the title this season!" Vips noted.

Lawson finished fifth in Formula 3 last season, taking three wins and six podiums overall. The Kiwi then stepped up to F2 with Hitech for the post-season tests in Bahrain and proved that he could quickly get up to speed with the upgrade in machinery, the Formula 2 homepage reported.

The Formula 2 season will begin in Bahrein on March 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Narva gets first 24/7 coronavirus test center from Saturday

18:44

Political scientist: Isamaa and EKRE could divide the opposition landscape

18:18

Future of Porto Franco development and fate of KredEx loan in the balance

18:00

Scientific council: We may not have hit second wave plateau yet

17:42

Local governments table EU fund use proposals

17:20

Businessman: Tsarist-era Patarei development loan hopefully back on table

17:05

Tuuli Tomingas finishes 20th in World Cup sprint in Oberhof

16:58

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate has started to fall

16:44

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries

16:27

Births down, deaths up in Estonia last year

15:58

Jõgeva registers new cold temperature record for this winter

15:24

Expert committee not in support of delaying second vaccine dose

14:36

Jüri Vips officially announced as full participant in next Formula 2 season

14:04

Norstat survey: Center, Reform coalition most popular

13:43

Riigikogu to process bill equating marriage and registered partnerships

13:17

Helme: Ratas always looked for excuses to say it was difficult with us

12:44

University of Tartu: Holidays doubled spread of coronavirus

12:32

Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue between Reform and Center

12:18

Henn Põlluaas to remain Riigikogu speaker until at least March 22

11:49

COVID-stricken Kalev/Cramo loses in VTB United League

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: