Jüri Vips officially announced as full participant in next Formula 2 season

Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips will participate in the next Formula 2 season as part of the Hitech Grand Prix team. The Estonian's team-mate for the season will be New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, the series announced on Friday.

The 20-year old Vips was part of Red Bull's youth program was part of Hitech's team in 2019, when he represented the team in the Formula 3 series, finishing the season fourth overall. The Estonian was a spot driver in last year's Formula 2 season as well, but has now been announced as a full-time driver.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Hitech again," said Vips, according to the Formula 2 homepage. "We had a good year in F3 back in 2019, but we have some unfinished business together. They had a great season in their first year in F2 and I'm confident we will be able to fight for the title this season!" Vips noted.

Lawson finished fifth in Formula 3 last season, taking three wins and six podiums overall. The Kiwi then stepped up to F2 with Hitech for the post-season tests in Bahrain and proved that he could quickly get up to speed with the upgrade in machinery, the Formula 2 homepage reported.

The Formula 2 season will begin in Bahrein on March 27.

DOUBLE ANNOUNCEMENT! ✌️



Liam Lawson and Juri Vips team up at @HitechGP for the 2021 Formula 2 season #F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/o1NNkzLHFQ — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) January 15, 2021

Lawson Vips



The Red Bull juniors sign up to their first full season of Formula 2 #F2 #RoadToF1 https://t.co/7HZVM6DcoU — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) January 15, 2021

--

