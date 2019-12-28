ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jüri Vips Spa overtaking move voted best in 2019 Formula Three championship ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Estonian Formula Three driver Jüri Vips' maneuver at Spa-Francorchamps was selected as the best overtaking move of the season by the FIA Formula 3 Championship's official body, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Estonian, driving for Hitech Racing, was engaged in a fierce battle with rivals Yuki Tsunoda (Jenzer) of Japan, Leonardo Pulcin (Italy, Hitech) and Christian Lundgaard (Denmark, ART), managing to leave them all behind (see video below).

Vips, who recently appeared on ETV charity Christmas broadcast Jõulutunnel, commented in more modest terms on his own social media account:  "Others just drove off the course. It wasn't very difficult. But it still looks pretty cool from the onboard camera," he wrote.

Vips, who recently appeared on ETV charity Christmas broadcast Jõulutunnel (link in Estonian), commented in more modest terms on his own social media account:  "Others just drove off the course. It wasn't very difficult. But it still looks pretty cool from the onboard camera," he wrote.

The maneuver took place at exactly the same spot as Finnish former Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen, back in 2000 at the Belgian Grand Prix, when Vips was just 17 days old.

Vips finished 5th and 21st at the two stages of the Spa round in late August/early September, and came fourth overall in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship, behind Robert Shwartzman (Russia), Marcus Armstrong (N.Z.) and  Jehan Daruvala (India).

Jüri Vips , 19, from Tallinn, was 2017 ADAC Formula 4 champion, and is a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. He finished second in the prestigious Macau Formula Three race in November.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri vipsestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeopleestonian motorsportformula three
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:33

Jüri Vips Spa overtaking move voted best in 2019 Formula Three championship

16:26

Youth blaze killer trial set to start in February

15:31

Real estate agent: Tallinn prices likely to continue rising in 2020

14:27

Police use tasers less than 10 times in 2019

13:31

Electric car use in Estonia up 5 percent to January 2019

12:46

Financial intelligence unit: Rossiya Segodnya/Sputnik sanctions no surprise

12:10

Jüri Ratas' year-end interview: I don't want to be president

11:03

Several journalists in newspaper Postimees exodus

10:21

Tallinn transport want bus passengers to use 'stop' button

09:12

British paper: Estonian-born Dr. Trump unrelated to US president

08:39

In case you missed it: December 21-27

27.12

Two-storey shopping mall opens in North Tallinn

27.12

What the papers say: Truth, Tenet and Justice, Christmas trees and cars

27.12

Tallinn in numbers 2019: 5,025 new residents, 4,550 births, and one snail

27.12

Defense ministry grants €300,000 in support to municipalities

27.12

Pilot study evaluating effect of medicines finds usage problems

27.12

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

27.12

Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

27.12

'How do you shoot people?': Remembering Afghanistan, 40 years on

27.12

Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: