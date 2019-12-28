Jüri Vips Spa overtaking move voted best in 2019 Formula Three championship

Estonian Formula Three driver Jüri Vips' maneuver at Spa-Francorchamps was selected as the best overtaking move of the season by the FIA Formula 3 Championship's official body, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Estonian, driving for Hitech Racing, was engaged in a fierce battle with rivals Yuki Tsunoda (Jenzer) of Japan, Leonardo Pulcin (Italy, Hitech) and Christian Lundgaard (Denmark, ART), managing to leave them all behind (see video below).

Vips, who recently appeared on ETV charity Christmas broadcast Jõulutunnel, commented in more modest terms on his own social media account: "Others just drove off the course. It wasn't very difficult. But it still looks pretty cool from the onboard camera," he wrote.

The maneuver took place at exactly the same spot as Finnish former Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen, back in 2000 at the Belgian Grand Prix, when Vips was just 17 days old.

Juri Vips was only 17 days old when Mika Hakkinen did *THAT* move



On Saturday, he decided to recreate it...#BelgianGP ???????? #F3 pic.twitter.com/jnlQUkQd3i — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 2, 2019

Vips finished 5th and 21st at the two stages of the Spa round in late August/early September, and came fourth overall in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship, behind Robert Shwartzman (Russia), Marcus Armstrong (N.Z.) and Jehan Daruvala (India).

Jüri Vips , 19, from Tallinn, was 2017 ADAC Formula 4 champion, and is a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. He finished second in the prestigious Macau Formula Three race in November.

