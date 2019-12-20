Ott Tänak third in top British motorsport publication's drivers of 2019

Prestigious British motorsport weekly Autosport has placed WRC driver's champion Ott Tänak third in its top 50 drivers for 2019.

Tänank, who was 12th in the same rankings two years ago, and just one position behind in 4th place this time last year, clinched the world championship for Toyota with one race to go in late October, at Rally Catalunya, then promptly moving to Hyundai.

Tänak finished third behind U.K. Formula One six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and third-placed man in the Formula One drivers' championship Max Verstappen.

Sebastien Ogier, who Tänak unseated as world champion, ranked seventh in the list.

