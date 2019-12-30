ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Raido Ränkel.
Raido Ränkel. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas clinched the men's and women's biathlon champion titles respectively at Otepää on Saturday.

Ränkel made two misses in the recumbent firing stage and three in the standing one, but still won the competition, which featured competitors from Latvia and other countries.

Tuuli Tomingas made just one miss in both rounds and took the title over Johanna Talihärm in second and Susan Külm in third place, ERR's sports portal reports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportssport in estoniaestonian skiingestonian sportspeopleestonian biathlon champions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:34

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

17:06

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

16:42

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

16:18

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

16:03

Kaljulaid to visit Chile, Antarctica next month

15:37

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions

15:21

ERR News looks back at 2019 in Estonia

14:57

ETV brings a wealth of programs to see in the New Year

14:21

Reinsalu: Ratas has right to choose family over Independence Day reception

13:44

Finnish tourist numbers on the rise – new generations traveling to Estonia

13:07

Nearly half million people using Smart-ID in Estonia

12:32

Number of measles cases in Estonia this year up to 27

11:39

2019: Three pollsters' party ratings in review

10:37

Small pharmacies offering drugs for cheaper than major chains

09:58

Hunt's Colts lose final game of the 2019 season

09:41

Paper: Veerpalu's trackside actions bothering skiers

08:36

Narva police stop drunk bus driver

29.12

Supermarket Selver e-store now accepting orders in Tartu

29.12

Opposition MP announces campaign calling for a positive January

29.12

Bus carrying nearly 70 passengers crashes, rolls off Tallinn-Narva highway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: