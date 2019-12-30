Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas clinched the men's and women's biathlon champion titles respectively at Otepää on Saturday.

Ränkel made two misses in the recumbent firing stage and three in the standing one, but still won the competition, which featured competitors from Latvia and other countries.

Tuuli Tomingas made just one miss in both rounds and took the title over Johanna Talihärm in second and Susan Külm in third place, ERR's sports portal reports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!