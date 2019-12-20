ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Magnus Kirt and Kelly Sildaru voted sportspeople of the year

Magnus Kirt
Magnus Kirt Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt and freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru have been chosen Estonian athletes of 2019 by the country's sports journalists, ERR's online sports portal reported on Thursday.

Kirt, 29, silver medalist at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in October, and second-placed man Maicel Uibo, 26, who won silver in the decathlon at Doha, outscored WRC Rally champion Ott Tänak from the pool of 43 sports journalists polled, although Tänak earned more first place votes. Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoka came first in the team category, however.

Kelly Sildaru, 17, who won both the Adult and Junior World Championships, won the women's category, with world championship bronze wrestler Epp Mäe in second place, and tennis player Anett Kontaveit in third.

Kelly Sildaru Autor/allikas: ERR

Coach of the year was awarded jointly to Indrek Tutsit and Marek Vister, who train Magnus Kirt, followed by Tõnis Sildaru, father and coach of Kelly Sildaru, and national women's volleyball team coach Andrei Ojamets.

The winners' list is compiled on the basis of polls of both national sports federations and sports journalists, with the latter's vote carrying more weight in the event of a tie breaker.

Sports journalists also voted on the young athlete of the year, but the results of this are to be kept secret until January 4 when the "Sports starts of 2019" gala is held.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kelly sildaruott tänakmagnus kirtestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian sportsperson of the year
