Kaia Kanepi out of Limoges tennis tournament in first round

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi lost in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3 to Jennifer Brady of the United States in the opening round of the Open de Limoges tournament in France, ERR's sports portal reports.

The opening set started off evenly, but in the fifth game, Brady took the lead, going on to win four games in a row and breaking the Estonian's serve twice.

In the second set, Kanepi was three games down before narrowing the gap to two games, she never caught up and despite saving two match points in the eighth game, Brady, ranked 55th in the world, went on to win the set and match.

Brady goes on to play Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the next round.

The Limoges tournament features three of the top 50 tennis players in the world rankings and is a second-tier WTA 125K series competition, on rung below the full WTA Tournament series and one above the ITF circuit, which Kanepi has also played in, most recently winning the W15 Milovice tournament in the Czech Republic at the end of November.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, is currently ranked 105th in the world. Her highest career ranking is 15th (2012) and her highest placing in a grand slam tournament is the quarter finals, which she has achieved twice in three of the four competitions, excluding the Australian Open.

