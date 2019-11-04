Kontaveit places 26th in last WTA rankings of the year

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has dropped on place in the final WTA rankings of the year, to 26th. Kaia Kanepi has dropped out of the top 100, by one place, to 101st, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, has dropped 12 places since her career-high position of 14th, in April this year. She did not have a particularly good grand slam run through the summer, being knocked out of the French Open in round one, Wimbledon in round three, with illness cutting short her round three encounter at the US Open in early September.

Kaia Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, ranked 15th in the world back in 2012. She got to the second round of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year.

Two other Estonian womens' players are Elene Malõgina, who now ranks 728th, and Katriin Saar, who has risen 42 places to 1,113th in the latest rankings.