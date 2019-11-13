ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
News

The full marathon and half-marathon events at the annual Tallinn Marathon are to be held on separate days from 2020.

According to ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+, the change results from the bronze status recently received from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which brings the stipulations.

"Since we received bronze status for both the marathon and the half marathon, we must pay more attention to both distances. One of the important points is that the marathon and half marathon cannot be held on the same day and at the same time" said Tallinn Marathon organizer Mati Lillialik.

"As the routes had coincided, competitors could not run at their own pace all the time, and now organizers need to pay much more attention to the quality of service," he continued.

Whereas both the full, 42-km marathon, and the half-distance version, were held on Sunday, the latter will be moved forward to Saturday from next year. The marathon weekend, which next takes place Sept. 11-13, hosts other, shorter events such as a 10-km and youth events.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn marathonestonian sportssport in estoniatallinn half marathon
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:52

SDE MP: Järvik would violate Riigikogu rules by missing committee meeting

19:14

What the papers say: Minority government Christmas wish, Tallinn bus 66

18:58

Haapsalu in partnership with Japanese city of Kaga

18:33

Startup Estonia: Startups struggling with shortage of talent

18:11

Gallery: Bear caught in Valga sent back to Russia

17:46

Paper: More Estonian construction workers returning from Finland

17:10

Paper: Other parties to PRIA scandal were minister's childhood friends

16:52

ERR to livestream two-day integration conference from Thursday, 10.00 a.m.

16:22

Finance minister: Russian special services used Swedbank to sway states

15:49

Support for Reform Party exceeds 35 percent

15:29

Helle-Moonika Helme: Kaja Kallas has burned all her bridges

15:20

Luik: Europe's defence initiatives must be open to strategic partners

14:51

No police investigation into deaths of two Finns on Tallink cruise ship

14:38

Committee formed to investigate minister of rural affairs

14:18

Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020

13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: