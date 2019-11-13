Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020

The full marathon and half-marathon events at the annual Tallinn Marathon are to be held on separate days from 2020.

According to ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+, the change results from the bronze status recently received from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which brings the stipulations.

"Since we received bronze status for both the marathon and the half marathon, we must pay more attention to both distances. One of the important points is that the marathon and half marathon cannot be held on the same day and at the same time" said Tallinn Marathon organizer Mati Lillialik.

"As the routes had coincided, competitors could not run at their own pace all the time, and now organizers need to pay much more attention to the quality of service," he continued.

Whereas both the full, 42-km marathon, and the half-distance version, were held on Sunday, the latter will be moved forward to Saturday from next year. The marathon weekend, which next takes place Sept. 11-13, hosts other, shorter events such as a 10-km and youth events.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!