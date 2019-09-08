ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Tallinn Marathon winners celebrate

Kenyans clinched the top six places at this year's Tallinn Marathon, which took place around the capital city on Sunday.

Kenyan Josfat Leting won the Tallinn marathon, having run 42.2 km in 2 hours 12 minutes and 42 seconds. The highest placed Estonian was Raido Mitt, who finished seventh, 14 minutes and 10 seconds behind the winner.  

The winner of the half marathon (21.1 km) was Kenyan, Evans Cheruyot, who won with a time of 1:00.29.

In the half marathon, second place was taken by Maru Teferi from Israel (+0.24), and Olivier Irabaruta (+1.44) from Burundi was third. The highest placed Estonian was Roman Fosti, who crossed the finish line 4 minutes and 24 seconds after the winner.

Among the female participants, Kenyan Pamela Rotich crossed the line first with a time of 2:32.16. The highest placing Estonian was Marion Tibar who finished fifth with a personal record of 2:50.08.

In the women's half marathon, Kenyan Janet Ruguru had the fasted time of 1:10.19. The fastest Estonian athlete was Ekaterina Patiuk, who took 11th place with a time of 1:18.58.

The start of the marathon and half marathon was at Viru Gate in the Old Town.

Editor: Helen Wright

