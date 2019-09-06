Weekend road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019

Tallinn Marathon takes place this weekend and many roads in the city will be temporarily closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Friday evening there will be a 5km run, on Saturday a 10km run, and then Tallinn Marathon takes place on Sunday.

Below you can find out which roads will be closed and when, as well as route maps of the marathon course. Traffic restrictions start on Friday evening.

Roads will be re-opened for traffic after the events are finished and traffic control equipment has been cleared away.

ERR News has also written about public transport disruptions during Tallinn Marathon, which can be read here.

Friday, September 6

Traffic will be temporarily suspended on below street:

Kaarli Puiestee from 6:55 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Toompea Street and Falgi Tee from 7.00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Toompuiestee from 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Pedestrian crossing on Nunne Street next to Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station) from 7:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cycle and pedestrian tracks on the Tornide Välja square from 7:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Suurtüki Street, Laboratooriumi Street, Lai Street, Vaimu Street, Pikk Street, Rannamäe Tee, Väike-Rannavärav Street, and Uus Street from 7:05 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Olevimäe Street, Mündi Street, Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), Kullasepa Street, and Harju Street from 7:15 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Friday's Tallinn Marathon route. Source: Tallinn Marathon

Saturday, September 7

Kaarli Puiestee (outbound traffic from the City Center (Kesklinn) from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Pärnu Maantee (from Viru väljak to Vabaduse väljak / Estonia Puiestee intersection) from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Mere Puiestee and Rannamäe Tee from 4:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Suurtüki Street from 4:55 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kopli Street (Põhja Puiestee up to Tööstuse Street) from 4:55 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Tööstuse Street (Kopli Street up to Kalaranna Street) from 5:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kalaranna Street, Lennusadama Street, and Vesilennuki Street from 5:10 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Kalasadama Street and Kursi Street from 5:15 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Põhja Puiestee from 4:55 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Viru Street, Vana Turg Street, Kuninga Street, and Harju Street from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Tallinn Marathon route. Source: Tallinn Marathon

Sunday, September 8

Traffic on the marathon track in the city districts of Kalamaja, Põhja-Tallinn, and City Center (Kesklinn) may occur from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Harbor can be accessed via Uus-Sadama Street and Ahtri Street. More detailed arrangements depend on construction work on Reidi Tee.

As related to placement and clearing away of road traffic control equipment, traffic interferences may occur near the marathon track from 12:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Roads affected are:

Pärnu Maantee (from Viru väljak to Estonia Puiestee) from 8:45 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:25 a.m.

Mere Puiestee and Rannamäe Tee from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Suurtüki Street (from Põhja Puiesteest to Toompuiestee) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Põhja Puiestee (from Mere Puiestee to Soo Street) from 8:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Põhja Puiestee (from Soo Street to Kopli Street) from 9:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Kursi Street and Kalasadama Street from 8:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Kalaranna Street, Vesilennuki Street, and Lennusadama Street from 8:50 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Tööstuse Street (from Soo Street to Kalaranna Street) from 9:05 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Soo Street from 8:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Kopli Street (from Maleva Street to Põhja Puiestee) from 9:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Kopli Street (from Sõle Street to the final stop for trams) from 10:25 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ristiku Street (from Kopli Street to Kolde Puiestee) from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Kolde Puiestee, incl. Kolde Puiestee / Sõle Street intersection from 9:25 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

Pedestrain tracks at Stroomi Beach from 10:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Lahepea Street and Soodi Street from 9:35 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Outbound and inbound lanes on Paldiski Maantee (from the U-turn on Lahepea Street to Ojaveere Street), except public transport from 9:35 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Detour for outbound and inbound lanes via Mustamäe Tee - Tammsaare Tee - Ehitajate Tee.

Mustjõe Street (from Paldiski Maantee to Kõrgepinge Street) and the cycle and pedestrian track on Kõrgepinge Street from 9:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Cycle and pedestrian track on the side of Tallinn Zoo on Ehitajate Tee from 9:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Cycle and pedestrian tracks of Paldiski Maantee from the gates of Tallinn Zoo to Ehitajate Tee and in the pedestrian tunnel at Haabersti traffic junction from 9:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Rannamõisa Tee cycle and pedestrian tracks from 9:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Vana-Rannamõisa Tee cycle and pedestrian tracks from 10:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Õismäe Bog (Õismäe raba) fitness trail from 10:10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

Vabaõhumuuseumi Tee cycle and pedestrian track from 10:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Seaside cycle and pedestrian track from the Open Air Museum to Stroomi Beach from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 a.m.

Pelguranna Street from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kopliranna Street from 10:20 a.m.to 1:40 p.m.

Ankru Street from 10:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Sepa Street and Maleva Street from 10:25 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Sunday's route and road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019. Source: Tallinn Marathon

More information about road closures and Tallinn Marathon can be found here.

