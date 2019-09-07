Gallery: Autum 10-km race a warmer for Sunday's marathon

Saturday saw the 10-kilometer Optibet Autmn Race (Sügisjooks) won by Vasil Koval (Ukraine) in 30 minutes and 10 seconds. Otmane Nait-Hammou (Sweden) and Ibrahim Mukunga (Kenya) finished a few seconds later in second and third place, with fourth place going to Estonian Karel Hussar, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

First woman was Liina Chernov in 34 minutes and 20 seconds, with Olesja Dõdovonjuk (Ukraine) and first placed Estonian woman Leila Luik in third, 44 seconds behind the winner.

The half-marathon and headlining marathon events take place Sunday.