Public transport disruptions during Tallinn Marathon 2019

Public transport will be disrupted this weekend while Tallinn Marathon takes place.

Many bus routes and trams will not be in service, or will be disrupted on Saturday and Sunday. Below is a list of services which will not be in operation or temporarily suspended.

ERR News has also written about road closures during Tallinn Marathon, which can be found here.

Saturday, September 7

Trams

TRAM No. 1 and TRAM No. 2 not in service from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TRAM No. 3 and TRAM No. 4 temporarily not in service from Viru Väljak to Estonia Puiestee / Kaarli Puiestee intersection from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Buses

BUS No. 3 - NOT IN SERVICE from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BUS No. 21 and BUS No. 21B – REROUTED from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Detour outbound towards Kakumäe: Toompuiestee, Endla Street

Detour outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Kaarli Puiesteet, Toompea Street, Kaarli Puiestee, Toompuiestee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Kakumäe: Linnahall, Mere Puiestee, Viru, Vabaduse Väljak

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Vabaduse Väljak

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Kakumäe: A. Adamsoni

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Tõnismägi (Kaarli Puiestee), Hotell Tallinn

BUS No. 36 – REROUTED from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (initial stop ESTONIA)

Detour outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: Teatri Väljak, Estonia Puiestee, Georg Otsa Street, Pärnu Maantee

Detour inbound towards Viru: Pärnu maantee, Estonia Puiestee, Teatri Väljak

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: Viru

Inbound towards Viru: Vabaduse Väljak, Viru

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: initial stop Estonia

Inbound towards Viru: final stop Estonia

BUS No. 41 and BUS No. 41B - REROUTED FROM 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Detour outbound towards Kakumäe: Toompuiestee, Tehnika Street, and Paldiski Maantee

Detour outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Kaarli Puiestee, Toompea Street, Kaarli Puiestee, Toompuiestee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE

Outbound towards Kakumäe: Linnahall, Mere Puiestee, Viru, Vabaduse Väljak, Tõnismägi, Hotell Tallinn

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Vabaduse Väljak

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): A. Adamsoni, Tõnismägi (Kaarli Puiestee), Hotell Tallinn

BUS NO.59 - REROUTED FROM 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Detour outbound towards Pikakaril: Ristiku Street, Kolde Puiestee, Sõle Street, Sitsi Street, Paljassaare Tee

Detour Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Paljassaare Tee, Sitsi Street, Sõle Street, Kolde Puiestee, Ristiku Street

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Pikakari: Maisi, Rukki, Angerja, Erika, Karjamaa, Tööstuse

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Tööstuse, Karjamaa, Erika, Standard, Maisi, Rukki

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Pikakari: Maisi (Kolde Puiestee), Kolde Puiestee (Sõle Street), Nisu, Ehte, Niidi, Sitsi

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Sitsi, Niidi, Ehte, Nisu, Kolde Puiestee (Sõle Street), Maisi (Kolde Puiestee)

BUS No. 73 NOT IN SERVICE from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Public transport closures on Saturday, September 7 for Tallinn Marathon. Source: Tallinn Marathon

Sunday, September 7

Trams

TRAM No. 1 and TRAM No. 2 not in service from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

TRAM No. 3 and TRAM No. 4 not in service from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 AM

Buses

BUS No. 3 - NOT IN SERVICE from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 AM, REROUTED FROM 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bus No. 3 rerouted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: detour outbound from the city - Narva Maantee, Hobujaama Street, Ahtri Street, Mere Puiestee; inbound towards the city - Niine Street, Põhja Puiestee, Suur-Rannavärav, Mere Puiestee

Detour outbound towards Randla: Narva Maantee, Hobujaama Street, Ahtri Street, Mere Puiestee

Detour inbound towards Veerenni: Niine Street, Põhja Puiestee, Suur-Rannavärav, Mere Puiestee, Hobujaama Street

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Randla: Mere Puiestee

Inbound towards Veerenni: Mere Puiestee

BUS No. 21 and BUS No. 21B - REROUTED FROM 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Detour outbound towards Kakumäe – Toompuiestee, Endla Street

Detour outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station) – Kaarli Puiestee, Toompea Street, Kaarli Puiestee, Toompuiestee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Kakumäe: Linnahall, Mere Puiestee, Viru, Vabaduse Väljak

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Vabaduse Väljak

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Kakumäe: A. Adamsoni

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Tõnismägi (Kaarli Puiestee), Hotell Tallinn

BUS No. 33 – SHORTENED ROUTE FROM 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (final stop MALEVA)

Route shortened to terminate at Sõle Street / Kopli Street intersection; final stop inbound towards the City Center (Kesklinn) - Maleva

BUS NO. 36 – REROUTED from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (initial stop ESTONIA)

Detour outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: Teatri Väljak, Estonia Puiestee, Georg Otsa Street, Pärnu Maantee

Detour inbound towards Viru: Pärnu Maantee, Estonia Puiestee, Teatri Väljak

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: Viru

Inbound towards Viru: Vabaduse Väljak, Viru

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Väike-Õismäe: initial stop Estonia

Inbound towards Viru: final stop Estonia

BUS NO.40 - REROUTED FROM 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Detour outbound towards Pelguranna: Toompuiestee, Tehnika Street, and Paldiski Maantee

Detour inbound towards Viru Center (Viru Keskus): Kaarli Puiestee, Toompea Street, Kaarli Puiestee, Toompuiestee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE

Outbound towards Pelguranna: Linnahall, Mere Puiestee, Viru, Vabaduse Väljak, Tõnismägi, Hotell Tallinn

Inbound towards Viru Center (Viru Keskus): Vabaduse Väljak

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Pelguranna: Ristiku, Sõle, Ädala

Inbound towards Viru Center (Viru Keskus): Kolde Puiestee (Sõle Street), Ädala, Ristiku

BUS NO.41 and 41B - REROUTED from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Detour outbound towards Kakumäe: Toompuiestee, Tehnika Street, and Paldiski Maantee

Detour outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Kaarli Puiestee, Toompea Street, Kaarli Puiestee, Toompuiestee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE

Outbound towards Kakumäe: Linnahall, Mere Puiestee, Viru, Vabaduse Väljak, Tõnismägi, Hotell Tallinn

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Vabaduse Väljak

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): A. Adamsoni, Tõnismägi (Kaarli Puiestee), Hotell Tallinn

BUS NO.50 – EXTENDED ROUTE from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Extended inbound towards the City: Majaka Street, Lubja Street, Tartu Maantee, Rävala Puiestee, A. Laikmaa Street, Gonsiori Street

Extended outbound towards Lasnamäeal: Gonsiori Street, Pronksi Street, Tartu Maantee, Lasnamäe Street, Majaka Street, Peterburi Tee, Majaka Street, Majaka Põik

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Inbound towards the City Center (Kesklinn): Majaka Põik tram stop (Majaka Street), Majaka tram stop, Sikupilli tram stop, Bussijaam (Bus Station; bus stop on Tartu Maantee), Keskturg (Central Market; bus stop on Tartu Maantee), Tornimäe (Rävala Puiestee), Kunstiakadeemia (bus stop for buses No. 67 and No. 68 on Gonsiori Street)

Outbound towards Lasnamäe: Kunstiakadeemia (bus stop for buses No. 67 and No. 68 on Gonsiori Street), Keskturg (Central Market; bus stop on Tartu Maantee), Bussijaam (Bus Station; bus stop on Tartu Maantee), Sikupilli tram stop, Majaka tram stop

BUS NO.59 REROUTED from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Detour outbound towards Pikakari: Paldiski Maantee, Sõle Street, Sitsi Street, Paljassaare Tee

Detour outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Paljassaare Tee, Sitsi Street, Sõle Street, Paldiski Maantee

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Pikakaril: Telliskivi, Härjapea, Maisi, Rukki, Angerja, Erika, Karjamaa, Tööstuse

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Tööstuse, Karjamaa, Erika, Standard, Rukki, Maisi, Härjapea, Telliskivi

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Pikakari: Ristiku, Sõle, Ädala, Kolde Puiestee (Sõle Street), Nisu, Ehte, Niidi, Sitsi

Outbound towards Balti Jaam (Baltic Train Station): Sitsi, Niidi, Ehte, Nisu, Kolde Puiestee (Sõle Street), Ädala, Ristiku

BUS NO.72 - SHORTENED ROUTE from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (final stop MALEVA)

Route shortened to terminate at Sõle Street / Kopli Street intersection; final stop inbound towards the City Center (Kesklinn) - Maleva

BUS NO. 73 NOT IN SERVICE from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., REROUTED from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. bus No. 73

- rerouted outbound from the City: Pärnu Maantee, Estonia Puiestee, Gonsiori Street, A. Laikmaa Street, Hobujaama Street, Ahtri Street, Mere Puiestee, Põhja Puiestee

- rerouted inbound towards Veerenni: Ahtri Street, Hobujaama Street, Narva Maantee, and Pärnu Maantee.

- rerouted inbound towards the City: Mere Puiestee, Ahtri Street, Hobujaama Street, Narva Maantee, Pärnu Maantee

Detour outbound towards Tööstuse: Narva Maantee, Hobujaama Street, Ahtri n, Mere Puiestee

Detour inbound towards Veerenni: Niine Street, Põhja Puiestee, Suur-Rannavärav, Mere Puiestee, Hobujaama Street

BUS STOPS NOT IN SERVICE:

Outbound towards Randla: Mere Puiestee

Inbound towards Veerenni: Mere Puiestee

TEMPORARY STOPS:

Outbound towards Randla: Mere Puiestee

Inbound towards Veerenni: Mere Puiestee

Public transport closures on Sunday, September 7 for Tallinn Marathon. Source: Tallinn Marathon

More information about public transport disruptions can be found here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!