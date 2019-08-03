ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

Sports
ERR
Ironman Tallinn 2019 underway on Saturday. Aug. 3, 2019.
Photo: Ironman Tallinn 2019 underway on Saturday. Aug. 3, 2019. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The second ever Ironman Tallinn triathlon is currently underway, with athletes completing a swim, bike ride and full marathon in immediate succession.

The Ironman triathlon began with a 3.8-kilometer swim in Harku Lake, is continuing with a 178.34-kilometer bike ride consisting of two laps on a route that will take athletes out of the capital city and into its surrounding suburbs, and will conclude with a full-length, 42.2-kilometer marathon consisting of four laps on Tallinn city streets.

The finish line is located at Freedom Square.

Swim relocated

The swimming portion of Ironman Tallinn was originally slated to take place at the Seaplane Harbour, as it did last year, however cold water temperatures forced organizers to relocate the event to Harku Lake.

According to Ironman rules, the swimming distance is shortened if the water temperature falls below 15 C and canceled altogether if the water temperature dips below 11.9 C.

The water temperature at Seaplane Harbour had fallen to 11 C by Thursday, when organizers made the call to relocate the swim in lieu of canceling it.

As of Saturday morning, the water temperature at Harku Lake measured 18 C.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

triathlonironman tallinn


Watch Again
