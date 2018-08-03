Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

The Ironman Triathlon in Tallinn tomorrow Saturday will affect the city's public transport schedules. Several bus, trolley bus, and tram stops will be out of service, and temporary stops used instead. ERR News has the changes and map of temporary stops in detail.

According to the organisers of the triathlon, travellers moving around in Tallinn on Saturday by means of public as well as private transport will need patience, as the event is set to disrupt traffic in the city centre as well as North Tallinn. People in the city on Saturday are advised to avoid the route of the triathlon and follow detour signs.

The route enters the city in the Rocca al Mare/Haabersti area, continues along Stroomi Beach and then leads around Kalamaja and the Old Town towards Viru and Freedom Square.

The changes for public transport are listed below, followed by information of the city's transport department for drivers.

Public transport

Trolley bus lines 1 and 3 coming in from Mustamäe will turn around on the crossing of Kaarli and Tõnismägi St next to the National Library. The Vabaduse väljak, Estonia, and Kaubamaja stops are out of service.

Bus lines 21, 21B, 41 and 41B will turn around at Tõnismägi. Buses 21, 21A, 41, and 41A travelling from Balti jaam in the direction of Kakumäe will avoid the city centre, which means that the Mere puiestee, Viru, and Vabaduse väljak stops are out of service.

Bus lines 5, 18, 36, 40, and 73 as well as tram lines 3 ja 4 along Pärnu St won't serve the Viru as well as their regular Vabaduse väljak stops. The buses will serve a temporary stop set up at the tram stop on Pärnu St leading away from the square towards the Viru shopping centre.

Bus lines 16, 17, 17A, 20, 20A, and 23 will not serve their usual stop in Vabaduse väljak, but instead turn around at the stop of the same name across Pärnu St outside the English College.

People travelling on trolley bus lines 1 and 3 as well as on bus lines 21, 21B, 41, and 41B cannot rely on the regular schedule, as the lines operate on what the transport department calls a "free schedule"—they will show up, but there is no telling when exactly.

All day on Saturday and between 9.00 and 12.00 EEST on Sunday bus line 3 will lead along Põhja puiestee, Suurtüki St, Rannamäe St, Toompuiestee, Kaarli puiestee, Freedom Square, Estonia puiestee, and Theatre Square. The line's Linnahall, Mere puiestee, and A. Laikmaa stops are out of service.

Bus line 73 will be redirected along Põhja puiestee, the first street section outside Kultuurikatel (Tallinn Creative Hub), Kursi St, Kalasadama St, and Kalaranna St in both directions. A temporary stop will be opened just next to the petrol station outside Linnahall/Kultuurikatel for the direction away from the centre. People travelling on line 73 towards the centre can get on the bus at the regular Linnahall stop on Põhja puiestee.

Bus lines 3, 59, and 73 as well as tram lines 1 and 2 will have to stop in between to let contestants pass, which is why they will be put on a "free schedule" as well.

Bus line 40 will be redirected along Randla St and Puhangu St, with a temporary stop added to the line at the Puhangu and Randla St crossing until 17.30 on Saturday and between 9.00 and 12.00 on Sunday. The Supelrand stop is out of service.

Bus line 72 will be shortened to the Sõle and Kopli St crossing, with line service ending at the Maleva stop. This means that the Sirbi, Marati, Sepa, and Kopli stops are out of service. Line 72 will also operate on the transport department's infamous free schedule.

For the location of the closed and temporary stops, have a look at the map below:

For drivers

The Haabersti roundabout is open for traffic, as contestants will be moving across the new overpass.

Paldiski Rd leading out of the city will be closed all the way to the village of Kiia for the duration of the triathlon, though it will be open towards the city centre.

The city's transport department recommends avoiding Paldiski St completely and instead take Mustamäe and Ehitajate St to get to Haabersti. Drivers are advised by this publication that these two streets are among the city's most popular with driving instructors, so there is potential for gridlock there as well.

Sõle St will remain open.

To those drivers who are planning to move between the centre and the port area, the transport department is recommending a detour through Petrooleumi, Jõe, and Ahtri St. The part of Mere puiestee allowing for access from Viru Square to the port area will remain open as well, the city said on Friday.

Pärnu St outside the city limits will be open for traffic, as the cycling stage of the triathlon will see contestants cross it over the viaduct in Laagri.

Kaarli puiestee in the city centre will be closed.

Drivers headed to the Old Town can enter and exit through Nunne St.

Streets should be open again on Saturday after 17.30, the city said. On Sunday limitations will mainly affect the Kopli and North Tallinn districts between 9.00 and 12.00. No streets will be closed in the centre on Sunday.

Ironman and ongoing roadworks

The city's transport department also pointed out that roadworks will continue in the city during the time of the event, which will create certain areas with potential for gridlock. The recommendation here is for drivers to entirely avoid the area around Suur-Rannavärava St, and to walk or cycle shorter distances in the city.