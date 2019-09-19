Wrestler Epp Mäe reaches world championship semis, clinches olympics spot

Estonian women's freestyle wrestler Epp Mäe reached the semi finals of the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in her weight category (76 kg), meaning she has earned a place in the next olympics.

Mäe defeated Carolina Olaya Guiterrez (Colombia) in the last 16 and Erica Elizabeth Wiebe (Canada) in the quarter finals, to reach the semi-final, but was then beaten 7:0 by Hiroe Suzuki of Japan, ERR's online sports portal reports.

With the result, Mäe, who took bronze at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus in June, has earned a place in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The original report (in Estonian) is here.

