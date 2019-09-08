Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

Thousands of runners took part in this year's Tallinn Marathon on Sunday, running more than 42km around the capital city.

This year's event was won by Josphat Leting from Kenya, who finished in 2:12.42. Raido Mitt, who finished in seventh place, was the fastest Estonian.

More than 20,000 people signed up to participate in Sunday's marathon and Saturday's half marathon. The marathon course started at Viru Gate in the Old Town.

Roads and public transport will be affected for the rest of the day.

Sunday's route and road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019. Source: Tallinn Marathon

