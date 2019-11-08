ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Haapsalu shopping mall which was to hold the fireworks display.
The Haapsalu shopping mall which was to hold the fireworks display. Source: Foto: Juhan Hepner / ERR
News

A planned fireworks display in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu Saturday night has been canceled, at the request of dog owners.

While Guy Fawkes night, generally not celebrated in Estonia in any case, has passed, a fireworks show was scheduled to take place, with the incendiaries to be launched from the roof of a shopping mall in the town marking an annual shopping day.

However, concerned dog owners highlighted the stress such displays can cause their pets, noting this could be an acquired fear.

"Whereas one year a dog might not be afraid of these loud bangs, the next year, they may be. This does not depend on the age, gender or size of an animal. It simply occurs in a way that cannot be foreseen," said Animal Protection Society of Estonia (Eesti Loomakaitse Selts) Lääne County head, and dog owner,  Kaija Paalberg, speaking on ETV current affairs who Aktuaalne kaamera.

Raimond Lunev, head of a local consumer's association, which made the decision, said that while the town has a tradition of larger events ending with fireworks, societal attitudes towards pyrotechnics seem to be changing, and, given animal lovers' concerns, the decision was made to ditch the fireworks display this year.

Sales of fireworks in the mall and at at least one other outlet were also postponed to later in the year, but in time for the traditional New Year's Eve displays.

"We're not going to organize fireworks this year [for the shopping drive], but we will review it next year if there is disappointment," Lunev said.

"Since the trend seems to be towards fewer explosions, we won't start selling fireworks in stores before Christmas," he continued.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:14

Defense minister rejects French President Macron's NATO 'brain dead claims

13:44

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

12:56

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears

12:14

Interior minister wants to hike third country labor minimum wage

11:22

Opinion: It all began in Gdansk

10:40

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10:12

Linnahall redevelopment discussions moving forward

09:43

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

08:57

Opposition wants EKRE minister resignation over conflict of interest

08:35

178 entries submitted to Eesti Laul 2020 song contest

07.11

Circuit court upholds ruling making journalists responsible in false claims

07.11

Social affairs minister: Limit second pillar voluntary withdrawals

07.11

What the papers say: Alcohol restrictions, exchange students, reed crowns

07.11

LIVE: Conference marking Berlin Wall 30th anniversary starts 1.00 p.m.

07.11

Pensioners liable for income tax in 2020 nearly four times 2018 figure

07.11

Järva County school bus driver stopped by police, found to be intoxicated

07.11

European Commission raises Estonia 2019 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

07.11

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

07.11

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

07.11

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: