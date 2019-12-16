Tallinn weighing up phasing out New Year's fireworks from 2021

Tallinn's annual new year's fireworks may become a thing of the past, according to a report on the Russian-language version of ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

While a fireworks display run by the city, usually held in Vabaduse väljak, looks likely for the upcoming changover to 2020, the city government has not ruled completely ruled out cancelling fireworks even for this event either, the report said, and the city government has also urged the public against holding fireworks displays of their own.

For New Year's 2021, Tallinn City Government is looking at replacing fireworks with laser shows and light installations, the report said.

Fireworks have been blamed for damaging private property, as well as causing distress to pets.

In one case, a visually impaired Tallinn woman said her guide dog almost ran off after being frightened by fireworks.

Natalja Metelitsa said incidents had happened twice, the first time her guide dog was frightened, and the second time a rocket fired from a nearby house while she was out walking passed very close to them, causing the dog, called Fanta, to escape from their leash and flee.

Fanta found their way home later, Metelitsa said, but still loses their guide dog skills whenever hearing fireworks, adding she also opted to send Fanta away from home during the holiday season, meaning she will be without her guide dog for two weeks.

"There is a consensus in society that at least in December, fireworks should not be fired near apartment buildings ... I think Tallinn is ready to consider alternatives next year," city center elder Vladimir Svet (Centre) said in the report.

This year's Tallinn fireworks will cost the taxpayer € 15,000.

