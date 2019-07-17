ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Fireworks over Moscow welcome in 2019. However, the Kremlin also wants similar displays to mark the 75th anniversaries of the fall of 17 European capitals to Soviet Forces near the end of World War II - including Tallinn.
Fireworks over Moscow welcome in 2019. However, the Kremlin also wants similar displays to mark the 75th anniversaries of the fall of 17 European capitals to Soviet Forces near the end of World War II - including Tallinn. Source: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/REUTERS/SCANPIX
News

Recent announcements that Russia is to this year mark the 75th anniversary of the "liberation" of Tallinn by Soviet forces, as well as the same in Riga, Vilnius, and over a dozen more European capitals in the coming months, despite protests in Estonia and elsewhere, highlights the circular logic in that country's use of its past to strengthen its relative position, by attempting to weaken Europe and the west, according to British journalist Edward Lucas.

In an opinion piece which appeared in daily Postimees on Tuesday, Lucas argues that rewriting history to augment the propaganda of the present seems to be Russia's strategy, albeit a self-contradictory one in which around 60 nations, including Poland, with reference to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising commemoration (which of course was aimed at the Nazi occupiers-ed.), are chastised by Russia's foreign ministry for "glorifying Nazism", while at the same time the Kremlin courts the present-day far right in Germany, Greece, Italy, France and other European nations.

Lucas points towards both recent revelations from media site Buzzfeed, where a Moscow meeting saw representatives of Italian far-right Lega Nord party discuss a 65 million US dollar oil deal which would help their funding, as well as earlier reports of the leader of Austria's Freedom Party engaging in potential tender corruption with a putative Russian oligarch.

The incongruity takes a further twist, Lucas argues, given the Kremlin has also been forging links with the European far left, both old school communists in, for instance, the Czech Republic, and more contemporary-style socialists elsewhere, receiving plaudits from both in the supposed fight against fascism.

This still leaves open the question why Russia has such close ties with the European far right of today, if it is so concerned with fascism, Lucas finds, noting that this symbiotic relationship, where European right-wingers admire aspects of the Putin regime while the latter eggs on critics of the EU and other trans-national organizations, is as a policy deeply unhealthy and likely to be counter-productive.

The answer lies in the need the Kremlin has to show up western failings in the light of its own parlous state going forward, while overlooking the inconsistency in not having a fireworks celebration marking, say, the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop pact (80th anniversary – Sept. 20-ed.), by which the Soviet Union handed over large swathes of central and eastern Europe to the Nazis, helping to facilitate the holocaust and the very atrocities which contemporary Russian narrative would seek to decry, Lucas writes.

The Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

Edward Lucas is Senior Vice President at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a non-profit, non-partisan, public policy research institute which aims to promote an economically vibrant, strategically secure, and politically free Europe, while retaining close ties to the U.S., according to its website.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

russiaedward lucasmolotov-ribbentrop pactestonian-russian relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

Opinion
13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

Business
09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:03

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

14:41

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

16.07

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

16.07

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

16.07

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

16.07

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

16.07

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: