ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign ministry rejects Russia's claims of Red Army liberation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebutted claims by Russia's foreign ministry that Estonia was liberated by Soviet Troops in September 1944, on its social media account.

Last week, as reported on ERR News, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that it did not accept the concept of Soviet occupation, stating that this was a false presentation of the "liberation of European peoples from fascist enslavement."

Moscow also held a fireworks celebration marking the "liberation" of Tallinn, as it has done or will do for many other Central and Eastern European capitals as the 75th anniversary of the events take place.

"We reject historically inaccurate claims ... that Estonia was 'liberated' by Soviet troops," the Estonian foreign ministry tweeted on Monday.

"The Republic of Estonia didn't take part in World War Two and was occupied by both Nazi Germany & Soviet Russia. The so-called 'liberation' was [an] occupation that lasted nearly 50 years," the tweet continued.

Sunday saw the marking of national resistance day, with processions and commemorations both in Tallinn, and in Lääne Viru County, where the last free Estonian government under Otto Tief held its final sessions after leaving Tallinn. Some government members fled the country, most notably Helmut Maandi, who kept the issue of Estonia as a nation alive from exile in Sweden.

September also marks the 75th anniversary of the flight of Estonian refugees, marked at Estonian House in New York at a reception attended by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Guests included representatives of the North American Latvian and Lithuanian communities, as well as those of Estonia.

The event coincided with the 74th session of the UN's General Assembly, which is to be attended this week by President Kersti Kaljulaid, as well as foreign minister Reinsalu.

The Estonian foreign ministry's tweet met with support from British journalist, blogger and former Conservative MP Louise Mensch.

"Thank you for your friendship … All your Western allies respect and admire you," Mensch tweeted.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

minstry of foreign affairs75th anniversary of great flight of refugees75th anniversary of soviet occupation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

21.09

French troops to continue serving in Estonian NATO battlegroup in 2021

Opinion
Business
20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

20.09

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

20.09

Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit

19.09

Estonian Cell completes €20 million investment in Kunda

19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:36

Tambet Laasik: state sanctioned violence

13:58

Foreign ministry rejects Russia's claims of Red Army liberation

13:12

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

12:33

Tallinn University committee reassessing police chief plagiarism claims

11:52

Insurer reports rise in accidents involving wild animals

11:16

Gallery: Resistance day marked across Estonia

10:42

Estonians dominate women's épée tournament in Stockholm

10:23

Estonian female disc golfer becomes first European to win US Open

09:59

Gallery: Prime minister salutes US Baltic communities while in New York

09:32

President attends United Nations General Assembly in New York

08:49

Foreign minister: UN key safeguard in international peace and security

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Interview: Toidupank ('Food Bank') founder on initiative's first decade

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Kai Art Center opens in former submarine factory

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: