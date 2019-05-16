ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Source: TASS/Scanpix
News

Comments on determining the Estonian-Russian border along the lines of the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty are both unacceptable and provocative, according to the Russian Federation's foreign ministry.

"These provocative verbal attacks, which in fact contain territorial claims on Russia, are absolutely unacceptable,'' Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, BNS reports, quoting Interfax.

''Far from everyone in Estonia is apparently interested in establishing normal and good neighborly dialogue with our country. On the contrary, the desire to spoil any positive things taking shape in the bilateral relations, is obvious," Zakharova went on, responding to a question placed by journalists on the ministry's website, it is reported.

Neither Interfax nor Zakharova named names regarding the statements.

Ratification at the Riigikogu of a treaty on Estonia's eastern border with the Russian Federation dates back to 2005. Many of the holdups reportedly come from the Russian side, with the Russian parliament, the Duma, playing a key role, amid accusations of ''Russophobia'' on the part of Estonia.

Nevertheless, the first reading of the bill on ratifying the border treaty passed at the Riigikogu in November 2015.

The 1920 Treaty of Tartu signed between the newly-independent Estonian Republic, and the fledgling Soviet Russian state, contained a border demarcation which includes territory now in the Russian Federation, principally beyond the south-eastern border of present-day Estonia and including the former Estonian town of Petseri, now Pechory, in Russia (likely the "territorial claims on Russia" to which Zakharova was referring).

When Estonia became independent in 1991, following the occupation of Estonia by the Soviet Union during and after World War II, the border looked somewhat different from how it had in the Tartu treaty.

Coalition politicians recently to have spoken on the matter include leader of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme, who said last week that the border ratification was contingent on a recognition of the Tartu treaty by Russia.

However, earlier in the week an EKRE MP, Ruuben Kaalep, had told ERR that the coalition agreement signed by the three parties included a clause which would put bringing the treaty ratification on ice, something which Enn Eesmaa (Centre), chair of the foreign affairs committee, said was news to him.

Estonian politicians' stances on issue

Meanwhile, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said something slightly different, namely that the coalition agreement does not make any reference to the treaty.

For his part, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) recommended exercising a bit of realpolitik in the matter.

These machinations may have prompted the placing of the question which Zakharova then went on to ask.

"Some mess is probably still taking place in Tallinn in connection with the start of work of the new government [in Estonia]; electoral campaign passions, which are meant only for domestic consumption, did not fade away. We are ready to wait and hear soberer assumptions," she added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn tweeted Wednesday that the 1920 treaty was a document from history.

''The Tartu treaty has long belonged to history. Its action, as well as other international agreements, which had existed, including with Soviet Russia in the period of 1920-1940, ceased on Aug. 6 1940, after entering into the structure of the Soviet Union. This theme is forever closed for us,'' the tweet read.

Former chair of the Riigikogu foreign affairs committee Marko Mihkelson retweeted the embassy's post, commenting that it was: "Total nonsense. Don't forget that you do honor our Independence Day from Feb. 24, 1918."

Interfax is a privately-held, independent major news agency in Russia.

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with her Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow in April.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

15.05

Marine Le Pen asks EKRE MP to delete 'selfie' from social media page

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

Opinion
15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

12:41

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

12:04

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

11:16

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

Business
13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Day in the Life
Latest news
16:12

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

15:48

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

12:41

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

12:04

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

11:16

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

10:26

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

09:44

European Parliament elections advance voting starts Thursday

09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

15.05

Marine Le Pen asks EKRE MP to delete 'selfie' from social media page

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Estonian entry 'Storm' reaches Eurovision finals

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: