Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

News
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with a delegation of United Nations ambassadors, currently on a visit to Estonia, and discussed cooperation between states and the challenges that the organization faces.

"When it comes to security, Estonia sees the rules-based world order as essential. Relying on international law creates a strong foundation for the peaceful coexistence of all states," Reinsalu said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

"We are confident that international issues are more effectively resolved in cooperation with other states and peoples because the supreme goal is to maintain peace between countries," he said.

The Foreign Minister assured that if Estonia becomes a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, it will prioritize the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Reinsalu also expressed concern about instances of the use of force in international relations.

"There are a few grave examples of this in our region, such as the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the destabilization of Eastern Ukraine by Russia," he said.

"We are equally worried about crisis areas in other regions across the world," he said, referring especially to the situation in the Middle East. The Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of the U.N. Security Council in crisis resolution.

Reinsalu also spoke about Estonia's contribution to crisis resolution and the implementation of peacekeeping initiatives.

"We have been involved in the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Middle East, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Mali, and intend to continue participating in peacekeeping missions," added the Foreign Minister. 

Among the issues discussed were various possibilities of making the U.N. more effective as an organization. He also spoke about Estonia's achievements in the field of e-governance, and confirmed Estonia's desire to become a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, a task which Reinsalu said he was dedicated to.

The meeting was attended by U.N. ambassadors from 21 countries, including Africa, the Caribbean region, the Pacific Ocean region, and the Middle East. The ambassadors are visiting Estonia as part of the e-Governance Conference in Tallinn, organized by the e-Governance Academy.

Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent spot on the U.N. Security Council has also been the focus of some of President Kersti Kaljulaid's visits both to U.N. headquarters in New York, and other locations around the world.

There are 10 non-permanent seats on the council, which have two-year terms.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

