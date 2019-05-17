ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe was celebrated with a reception in Helsinki on Thursday. May 16, 2019.
The 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe was celebrated with a reception in Helsinki on Thursday. May 16, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) attended a reception and dinner in Helsinki on Thursday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe. Thursday's meeting, held at Finlandia Hall, focused on current challenges to the future of the council.

Reinsalu called upon the Council of Europe to remain resolute in continuing dialogue on Russia fulfilling its obligations as a member state, according to a ministry press release.

"We must remain unwavering when confronting blatant violations of human rights and the rule of law, such as the ones Russia is carrying out in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia," he said. "The decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to introduce sanctions against Russia following the annexation of Crimea was fully justified, and the body must continue to have the right to react to violations of statutory obligations independently."

According to Reinsalu, the Council of Europe is one of the most important promoters of democratic values and the rule of law.

"All 47 member states, without exception, must abide by these principles, and Russia's continued aggression must under no circumstances be rewarded," he stressed. "Estonia will continue to be one of the most vocal supporters of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia."

The minister also congratulated Finland on a successful presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. According to Reinsalu, Finland has done a stellar job at raising the question of artificial intelligence (AI) and its relation to human rights. He wished every success to France, who is taking over the presidency of the committee as of Friday.

The Council of Europe was founded on May 5, 1949, to uphold and promote human rights, the rule of law, and democracy. The Council of Europe currently has 47 member states that are home to more than 830 million people.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

georgiaministry of foreign affairsrussiaurmas reinsalucouncil of europe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

16.05

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

16.05

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

16.05

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

16.05

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

Opinion
13:59

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

13:35

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

12:57

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

12:08

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

Business
13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
15:20

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

14:34

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

13:59

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

13:35

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

12:57

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

12:08

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

10:10

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

09:12

Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

16.05

Rein Sikk: Give those not chosen for Dance Festival the chance to dance too

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Feature: Beware the underworld merchant-adventurer

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

16.05

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

16.05

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

16.05

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

16.05

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

16.05

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: