Reinsalu calling on EU colleagues to respond to Russian action in Ukraine ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where he intends to raise the issue of Ukraine with his EU colleagues.

"Ukraine continues to face provocations, hostile action and interference in its internal affairs by Russia," Reinsalu said according to a press release ahead of the meeting. "Russia's recent decision to expedite the application for Russian citizenship for Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories in Eastern Ukraine is another destabilizing step that prevents resolution of the conflict."

The minister said he intended to raise this issue with his EU colleagues at Monday's meeting.

"Russia's behavior has demonstrated that it has no interest in taking steps to implement the Minsk agreements and deescalate the situation," he stressed. "The EU must be prepared to give a strong response to this."

Also on the agenda at Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers is the situation in Libya and an exchange of ideas regarding Africa's Sahel region. Prior to the meeting, the EU ministers were scheduled to meet with their counterparts from Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the partnership as well as discuss its future.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsrussiaukraineurmas reinsaluforeign affairs council


