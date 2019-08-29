Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is in Helsinki on Thursday and Friday, where he will attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Helsinki within the framework of Finland's presidency of the Council of the EU.

The meeting will begin with a joint working lunch together with EU defense ministers focusing on hybrid threats, according to a ministry press release.

This will be followed by three official working sessions over the next two days focusing on the situation in the Gulf, Europe and the Arctic, as well as regional cooperation with Western Balkan partners.

The meeting will be led by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and hosted by Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

Following the Gymnich meeting, a separate ministerial lunch will be held at Haavisto's invitation on the topic of human rights.

Finland's presidency of the Council of the EU began on July 1 and will run through Dec. 31.

