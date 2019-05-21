ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Estonian and EU flags in the Riigikogu's White Hall.
Estonian and EU flags in the Riigikogu's White Hall. Source: ERR
News

The Council of the European Union adopted two decisions on Tuesday, which will expand Estonia's representation on two of its committees: the Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), BNS reports.

The decisions reflect the pending withdrawal of the U.K. from the E.U., which will free up 24 seats in both committees. Cyprus and Luxembourg will join Estonia in getting further representation.

In fact, the extra seats are being restored – Estonia and the other two countries lost these positions on the committees following the 2013 accession of Croatia to the union. The remaining seats vacated by U.K. withdrawal will be kept in reserve for potential future E.U. enlargement, it is reported.

The new rules come into effect from Jan. 26, 2020 in the case of the CoR, and on Sept. 21 of the same year, for the EESC. The U.K.'s withdrawal from the E.U. will lead to an overall reduction in size of the two committees, from 350, their maximum size under the current E.U. treaties, to 329 members.

Should the U.K. still be a member state when the new positions are due to be taken up by Estonia, Cyprus and Luxembourg, the composition will remain as at present, until the withdrawal of the U.K. becomes legally effective.

The CoR is the E.U.'s assembly of local and regional representatives which gives sub-national authorities, such as regions, counties, municipalities and cities a direct voice within the union's framework.

The EESC is a consultative body, established in 1958. It is an advisory assembly composed of "social partners", employers, employees and representatives of various other interests.

Both bodies are based in the Jacques Delors building in Brussels.

Estonia held the rotating presidency of the Council of the E.U. in the latter half of 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eucouncil of the european unionestonia in the eu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Opinion
15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Business
17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:18

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

15:33

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

12:59

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: