Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on ETV's
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on ETV's "Välisilm" on Monday night. May 6, 2019. Source: ERR
Contrary to comments made Monday by MP Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, regarding the Estonian-Russian border treaty, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) confirmed that the coalition agreement does not make any reference to the treaty, although he promised to analyze the matter and, if needed, present his proposals to the government.

Kaalep said on Vikerraadio's "Välistund" on Monday that it had been agreed during coalition negotiations that the Estonian-Russian border treaty would not be submitted to the Riigikogu for ratification.

Speaking to ETV's "Välisilm," however, Reinsalu confirmed that the coalition agreement does not make any reference to the border treaty, although he promised to analyze the matter and, if needed, present his proposals to the government.

"The fact is that this government coalition has not signed an agreement on submitting the border treaty to the Riigikogu," Reinsalu said. "I will certainly analyze this issue, and, if needed, submit my proposals to the government regarding possible conclusions on how to address this issue in the future. But we have not signed an agreement on this issue. And as I said, Russia has recently — during the past year — tied the border treaty problem to several other political issues."

Referring to the recent headlines of several foreign news outlets highlighting the inclusion of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), referred to as a far-right party, in Estonia's new government, the host asked Reinsalu whether his new colleagues have shown interest in this during his first week as minister.

The foreign minister replied that he himself has been calling his colleagues to reassure them that the principal direction of the new Estonian government's foreign policy is continuity.

"I definitely haven't seen any instances of being at a loss in my colleagues' assessments," he added.

"Everyone involved in foreign policy understands perfectly that through its elected representatives, through its elections, every country makes its own political decisions," Reinsalu said. "The direction of Estonia's foreign policy, and its current loyalty to its alliances in the EU and NATO, are in no way in question."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsrussiaborder treatyurmas reinsaluestonian governmentforeign policyruuben kaalep


