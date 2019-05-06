ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Ruuben Kaalep (pictured) says the border treaty will not be up for ratification at the Riigikogu, as per a coalition agreement. Enn Eesmaa, chair of the foreign affairs committee, says it is news to him.
Ruuben Kaalep (pictured) says the border treaty will not be up for ratification at the Riigikogu, as per a coalition agreement. Enn Eesmaa, chair of the foreign affairs committee, says it is news to him. Source: (Private collection)
News

Member of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE) said Monday that the coalition talks involving his party, the Centre Party, and Isamaa, which led to the current coalition passing into being last month, included an agreement not to produce the border treaty with the Russian Federation for ratification by the Riigikogu.

The treaty, which dates back to 2005, has waited for ratification ever since, primarily being held up by the Duma, the Russian parliament, delays which Russia has blamed on, amongst other things, the phenomenon of ''Russophobia'' in Estonia (the first reading of the bill on ratifying the border treaty passed in November 2015).

Speaking on ERR's Vikerraadio show Välistund, Kaalep said that ''The ratification is not to happen; essentially, I would say, a victory for us (ie. his party).'' When pressed on the matter by journalist Indrek Kiisler, as to whether there was a concrete agreement that the ratification would not be presented to parliament, Kaalep answered: ''yes, you could say that.''

However, Enn Eesmaa (Centre), chair of the foreign affairs committee took a different view.

''I have not seen any such direct agreement,'' he told ERR, noting that the process will require time to develop and falls under the aegis of foreign minister, Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

''At the presidents' meeting (when Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid met with her Russian opposite number, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow in April), they spoke about the issue several times, which may have brought some clarity or perspective on it,'' Eesmaa went on.

''Of course, Estonia has always maintained its position, so there is no compromise in that sense,'' he added.

Enn Eesmaa went on to explain that the draft ratification of the treaty should be initiated by the government, which then passes it the foreign affairs committee which Kaalep sits on.

''The matter is being discussed and, as today's debate shows, there is a range of opinion on the matter. In the normal run of things, the foreign affairs committee has seldom voted on such issues. But as I see it, this new development could certainly see a vote,'' he said.

Ruuben Kaalep has also been made chair of a new Riigikogu body, the Freedom of Speech Support Group and the Space Support Group. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

enn eesmaaruuben kaalepestonian russian border treatyborder treaty ratification


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

12:14

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

Opinion
17:33

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

16:44

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

Business
02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

30.04

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

30.04

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
18:30

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

18:01

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

17:33

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

16:44

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

13:03

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

12:14

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

11:32

Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

11:08

Opinion: President had better options open in making position clear

10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

10:01

Survey: Social Democrats rise to third ahead of European elections

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: