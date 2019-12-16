Paper: Reinsalu invites Russian foreign minister to peace treaty ceremony

Postimees writes that Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu has invited the Russian foreign minister to attend the centennial celebrations of the Peace Treaty of Tartu next year.

Reinsalu also invited ministers from Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland to the ceremony which till take place in February.

"The Tartu Peace Treaty is the most important achievement in the history of Estonian diplomacy, and the foreign ministers of Finland, the Baltic states, Poland, and Russia, the successor to the other party to the treaty, have been invited to celebrate the 100th anniversary," Reinsalu said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!