ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign Minister: Estonia cannot back down on Tartu peace treaty principles ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Jarno Kuusinen/Prime Minister's Office, Finland
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says that Estonia should not withdraw from the principles of the Tartu Peace Treaty, in order to ratify the border treaty with the Russian Federation.

Speaking on Vikerraadio broadcast Uudis+, Reinsalu was responding to remarkes made by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Sergei Belyaev, who said that Russia expects Estonia to relinquish and territorial or political demands.

"The political-informative background related with Russia has become more negative. But key government ministers - Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Interior Minister Mart Helme - have even made public claims to our country, with reference to the inoperative 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty," Belyaev said

However, Reinsalu said there is no room for doubt about the functioning of the Tartu Peace Treaty. 

"The view of the Republic of Estonia is that Article 2 of the Tartu Peace Treaty is a valid principle. It involves the notion of our unlawful annexation and the restoration of our sovereignty, not the creation of a new state. In terms of state building this is the most conceptual understanding of our country, our country's past, and in that respect, these bilateral relations [with Russia] as well," Reinsalu said on the program, concluding that considering the linking of the border agreement with the political conditions of the Russian Federation, he does not see ratification of the border agreement by the Estonian parliament happening in the near future.

Under the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty, territory on the east bank of the Narva River, and in the Petseri district in Setomaa, became Estonian territory, and remained so several years after the Soviet occupation of 1940.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

urmas reinsalutartu peace treatyestonian-russian borderisamaaestonian russian relations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19.11

Helme: Government is preparing a plan B in case NATO fails

19.11

Defense Minister: Plan B to NATO has never been discussed by government

19.11

Bank of Estonia releases University of Tartu coin for 100th anniversary

19.11

What the papers say: How Estonia votes at the UN, skeletons and Sputnik

19.11

Council chair: Tallinn should ban gas, diesel powered taxis

19.11

One bid placed in Tallinn Patarei complex auction

19.11

Russian Embassy to former Estonian defense chief: Get out of the tank

19.11

Reinsalu in Budapest: Hungary important ally in NATO

19.11

Kaljulaid meets with new EU leaders

19.11

Sympathy strikes in Finland could affect flights, ferries

19.11

Pediatricians want to include new shot in national immunization plan

19.11

All but too late to apply for residence permit under 2020 immigration quota

19.11

Centre Party has not abandoned introducing progressive income tax system

19.11

Unions, employers strike deal, minimum wage to increase to €584

19.11

Foreign Minister: Estonia cannot back down on Tartu peace treaty principles

19.11

European budget for 2020 approved, Estonia gets energy funds boost

19.11

Paper: Finnish media raises fears of Listeria in Estonian fish products

19.11

Paper: Estonians divided by prospect of Chinese investment

19.11

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda

19.11

PÖFF film festival brings hundreds of international movies to Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: