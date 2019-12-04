ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister: 'Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ceremony in Tallinn marking the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu, marking the end of the War of Independence, on 2 February 1920. 2 February 2019.
Ceremony in Tallinn marking the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu, marking the end of the War of Independence, on 2 February 1920. 2 February 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu made a statement on the centenary of the Tartu peace negotiations and said celebrations will be held between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2020 in remembrance.

Reinsalu said: "A hundred years ago today, the most important international negotiations for Estonia began. Two months later, thanks to the efforts of our peace delegation, Estonia and Soviet Russia signed the Tartu Peace Treaty and the Republic of Estonia was born de jure.

"Whereas the Manifesto to the Peoples of Estonia (Estonian Declaration of Independence) was the start of a hopeful future for the Estonian state, the Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state and it is the first great achievement of the young Republic of Estonia in international communication.

" Even though we had de facto diplomatic relations with several states before the Tartu Peace Treaty, it was only after it was signed that Estonia was able to assume its place in the international community. This is why, in addition to the Tartu Peace Treaty, the coming months and years will see us celebrate anniversaries of establishing diplomatic relations with many countries.

"As with every important treaty, we must remember the diplomatic skills and hard work that preceded the signing."

The Tartu Peace Treaty was signed in the building located at Vanemuise 35 — then Aia 35 — which is now home to Jaan Poska High School. Feb. 2, 2017. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)

Today, candles will be lit to commemorate the members of the peace delegation: Jaan Poska, Mait Püümann/Püümets, Ants Piip, Julius Seljamaa and Jaan Soots.

In Tartu and across Estonia, celebrations will be held between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 2020 to remember, evaluate, and recognise one of the founding documents of the state, he said.

The Tartu Peace Treaty was signed in the building located at Vanemuise 35 — then Aia 35 — which is now home to Jaan Poska High School. Feb. 2, 2017. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu peace treaty
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:05

Galleries: Christmas in Estonia

15:33

Head of the Lutheran church Archbishop Urmas Viilma's advent reflection

15:19

Ratas: We're moving in the right direction with Turkey Updated

15:01

Experts believe Turkish demands in NATO will not affect Estonia's security

14:33

Wind farm brothers seeking to solve issues via Martin Helme

13:36

Foreign minister: 'Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state'

13:05

Paper: Russia and Ukraine's interest in e-residency was expected

12:30

Former US general Hodges: Turkish veto on Baltic defense not a catastrophe

12:08

State invests €600,000 in 'risky' startups hoping to find next e-residency

11:37

Statistics: R&D spend increased by one-fifth on year to 2018

11:02

Parties facing court proceedings if annual reports not submitted

10:33

Paper: Soviet and Nazi occupation-era rural minister portraits removed

10:01

Elektrilevi to sell electric vehicle fast charger infrastructure

09:39

Gallery: Prime Minister attends heads of state reception in London

09:27

Court grants partial injunction relief to fish packers M.V.Wool

08:51

MEP Jaak Madison says Turkey's NATO membership should be questioned

08:19

Ott Tänak tests with Hyundai for first time

03.12

Eesti Energia says it has halved CO2 emissions on year, oil shale not dead

03.12

Baltic States and Polish leaders to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO Summit Updated

03.12

Medicines agency sees news portal photos as advertising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: