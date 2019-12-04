Foreign minister: 'Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu made a statement on the centenary of the Tartu peace negotiations and said celebrations will be held between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2020 in remembrance.

Reinsalu said: "A hundred years ago today, the most important international negotiations for Estonia began. Two months later, thanks to the efforts of our peace delegation, Estonia and Soviet Russia signed the Tartu Peace Treaty and the Republic of Estonia was born de jure.

"Whereas the Manifesto to the Peoples of Estonia (Estonian Declaration of Independence) was the start of a hopeful future for the Estonian state, the Tartu Peace Treaty is proof of our maturity as a state and it is the first great achievement of the young Republic of Estonia in international communication.

" Even though we had de facto diplomatic relations with several states before the Tartu Peace Treaty, it was only after it was signed that Estonia was able to assume its place in the international community. This is why, in addition to the Tartu Peace Treaty, the coming months and years will see us celebrate anniversaries of establishing diplomatic relations with many countries.

"As with every important treaty, we must remember the diplomatic skills and hard work that preceded the signing."

The Tartu Peace Treaty was signed in the building located at Vanemuise 35 — then Aia 35 — which is now home to Jaan Poska High School. Feb. 2, 2017. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)

Today, candles will be lit to commemorate the members of the peace delegation: Jaan Poska, Mait Püümann/Püümets, Ants Piip, Julius Seljamaa and Jaan Soots.

In Tartu and across Estonia, celebrations will be held between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 2020 to remember, evaluate, and recognise one of the founding documents of the state, he said.

