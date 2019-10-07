Foreign minister Reinsalu in US to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is to meet United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The pair will discuss security and defense issues, according to a foreign ministry press release, as well as the Three Seas Initiative. Reinsalu will also meet U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien, to discuss cyber and security cooperation.

"The relations between Estonia and the U.S., both bilaterally as well as in international organizations, have always been excellent," Reinsalu said, ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"We would like to further enhance these relations, especially in the area of security and defense," he continued, adding that Estonia and the other Baltic States greatly appreciate the military presence of the U.S. in the region.

Reinsalu is also due to speak at a Heritage Foundation event, focusing on transatlantic cooperation and security, and will also attend a round table discussion on Russia.

The foreign minister will also participate in a round table organized by the Atlantic Council, which focuses on the Three Seas Initiative and the group's summit to be held in Estonia next year.

The three seas referred to are the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas, and the forum consists of 12 Central and Eastern European (CEE) EU member states, mostly those with coastlines on those bodies of water, plus the four landlocked Visegrad countries.

The first summit was in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in 2016.

Mike Pompeo became secretary of state by nomination in March 2018, succeeding Rex Tillerson, and was confirmed by the Senate the following month, by 57 votes in favor to 42 against.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!