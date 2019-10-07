ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister Reinsalu in US to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Source: Reuters / Scanpix
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is to meet United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The pair will discuss security and defense issues, according to a foreign ministry press release, as well as the Three Seas Initiative. Reinsalu will also meet U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien, to discuss cyber and security cooperation.

"The relations between Estonia and the U.S., both bilaterally as well as in international organizations, have always been excellent," Reinsalu said, ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"We would like to further enhance these relations, especially in the area of security and defense," he continued, adding that Estonia and the other Baltic States greatly appreciate the military presence of the U.S. in the region.

Reinsalu is also due to speak at a Heritage Foundation event, focusing on transatlantic cooperation and security, and will also attend a round table discussion on Russia.

The foreign minister will also participate in a round table organized by the Atlantic Council, which focuses on the Three Seas Initiative and the group's summit to be held in Estonia next year.

The three seas referred to are the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas, and the forum consists of 12 Central and Eastern European (CEE) EU member states, mostly those with coastlines on those bodies of water, plus the four landlocked Visegrad countries.

The first summit was in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in 2016.

Mike Pompeo became secretary of state by nomination in March 2018, succeeding Rex Tillerson, and was confirmed by the Senate the following month, by 57 votes in favor to 42 against.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalumike pompeoestonian-us relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:43

Prosecutor seeks real jail time for three Savisaar corruption co-defendants

17:11

Riigikogu committee: Fish production plant sector safety standards sound

16:40

Tallinn City Government unveils €96.9 million Olympic swimming pool tender

15:56

What the papers say: Saaremaa rally pride and possible urban flight

15:27

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus: Estonia could be a climate neutrality trailblazer

14:59

Ex-Danske chief's death ruled suicide, police admit errors in investigation

14:35

Circle K to install EV chargers in service stations

14:04

Foreign minister Reinsalu in US to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

13:32

September inflation 2.2 percent on year, food and clothing contributed most

13:19

Two people buried under earth slide in Heimtali, one killed

12:50

Tallinn proposes countrywide alcohol sale restrictions

12:23

ETV2 broadcasts documentaries as part of human rights month

11:50

German defense minister to visit Estonia

11:21

Danske ex-employee: We did as many non-resident transactions as possible

11:14

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in NATO-related Afghanistan visit

10:46

Ornithologists flock to northwest Estonia to spot arctic migratory birds

09:58

Magnus Kirt wins Javelin Silver, though is stretchered off injured

09:31

Hunt's Indianapolis Colts in surprise upset win over Kansas City Chiefs

06.10

A closer look: Supreme Court decision in teenager cancer treatment case

06.10

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term score at AA-

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: