ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Foreign service, entrepreneur support key in 2020 state budget ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) confirmed on Tuesday that the 2020 state budget bill approved by the Estonian government strongly supports Estonia's foreign policy goals and places a lot more emphasis than previously on serving entrepreneurs on foreign markets.

"We are heading into the new year with new opportunities and big goals: we will be serving on the UN Security Council (UNSC); we will be leading Nordic-Baltic ooperation; we will be organizing the Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn," Reinsalu said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "This will all have a long-term positive impact on Estonian security, and in a changing world will bring us even closer to our most important allies."

The opportunity will also be established to contribute €20 million to the Three Seas investment fund, should the conditions for joining the fund suit Estonia.

Likewise to see increased attention will be the development of the foreign economy course, for which €3.1 million has been earmarked in the 2020 state budget.

Reinsalu noted that Estonia's businesses are becoming increasingly more global, and economic diplomacy has to develop to a whole new level. To support this, a comprehensive network of economic diplomats will be established that will significantly improve entrepreneurs' opportunities.

"Business diplomacy is an increasingly growing course, and we will find new opportunities to be even better partners to our entrepreneurs on primary export markets and on important new markets," he explained.

On Aug. 1, 2020, amendments to the Foreign Service Act are also to enter into force which will modernize the legal space regulating foreign service as well as reduce the foreign service's administrative burden. The budgetary impact of this change to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' budget is projected to total €1.65 million in 2020.

The 2020 budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' area of government is €78 million.

Estonia currently has 36 embassies, 2 consulates general and 1 consular office, as well as permanent representations at the Council of Europe (Strasbourg), the EU (Brussels), the UN (New York), the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, the OSCE (Vienna), the OECD (Paris) and NATO (Brussels).

A new embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi this year; a new consulate general is also slated to open in San Francisco in the next few months.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsun security councilforeign policyforeign service


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

Opinion
Business
23.09

Tartu, Pärnu not following Tallinn lead in alcohol sales restrictions

23.09

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
13:02

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

12:34

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

11:34

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

11:10

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

10:53

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship

10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

07:53

Reinsalu: Foreign service, entrepreneur support key in 2020 state budget

24.09

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe

24.09

State budget brings 2.5 percent increase in culture funding

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

24.09

2020 state budget expenditures to increase by quarter billion

24.09

Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism

24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

24.09

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: