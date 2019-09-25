President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

President Kersti Kaljulaid lunched with United States President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday.

The Estonian president is in New York this week attending a variety of events in connection with the UN General Assembly, which is convening for its 74th session.

The president mentioned her gratitude that the U.S. leader had raised the issue of minority and women's rights at his speech at the lunch.

Polish president Andrzej Duda was also at the event, chatting with his Estonian and U.S. counterparts.

The presidents of Costa Rica, Moldova, Somalia and Chile, as well as the prime minister of India, were among those present at Tuesday's reception.

Had a great fun & practical debates at #UNGA lunch. Went through lot of topics with my fellow colleagues presidents @AndrzejDuda and @realDonaldTrump. Also expressed my gratitude to president Trump for raising the issues of the rights of minorities and women in his speech. pic.twitter.com/K4ZV3cJDIL — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) September 24, 2019

President Kaljulaid attended the UN climate summit, and is also addressing summits, councils and debates on topics as varied as labor organization, Europe, and the Every Woman Every Child movement.

She had met Donald Trump at least twice before, in Washington with the presidents of the other two Baltic States last year, and in Warsaw the previous year.

Estonia starts its two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council at the start of 2020.

