Albanian president on official visit to Estonia next week

President of Albania Ilir Meta is on an official visit to Estonia next week. President Meta arrives on Monday evening, and is to be welcomed by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Kadriorg Palace. He will also meet Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

The Albanian president's itinerary also includes a trip to the e-Estonia showroon, NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and the Estonian School of Diplomacy (Eesti Diplomaatide Kool).

Albania is a full member of the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

