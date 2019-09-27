ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Albanian president on official visit to Estonia next week ({{commentsTotal}})

President of Albania Ilir Meta
President of Albania Ilir Meta Source: OSCE/Wikimedia Commons
President of Albania Ilir Meta is on an official visit to Estonia next week. President Meta arrives on Monday evening, and is to be welcomed by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Kadriorg Palace. He will also meet Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

The Albanian president's itinerary also includes a trip to the e-Estonia showroon, NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and the Estonian School of Diplomacy (Eesti Diplomaatide Kool).

Albania is a full member of the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

albaniailir metaestonian-albanian relations


