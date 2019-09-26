Kersti Kaljulaid meets Indian prime minister at UN

President Kersti Kaljulaid met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Kaljulaid said that she had had an in-depth discussion on bilateral relations, in particular on digital development and e-Governance.

"We are glad to share our experience and deepen cooperation, as well as open new horizons to our business communities." the president continued.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu visited Tallinn in August.

Estonia's new ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi, also presented her credentials to president Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both President Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas have been in New York this week in connection with the UNGA, attending a wide array of events, meetings, receptions etc. The prime minister returned early in the week as the state budget was announced Tuesday.

