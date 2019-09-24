ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian youth represented at UN Youth Climate Summit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kristi Klaas and Karl Ander Alexius at the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York.
Kristi Klaas and Karl Ander Alexius at the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York. Source: Ministry of the Environment
News

The Ministry of the Environment joined in with a United Nations goodwill initiative, which involves young people in the shaping of climate policy.

The initiative, called the The Kwon Gesh Youth Pledge, was launched at the weekend, at the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York.

Kristi Klaas, undersecretary for climate policy at the environment ministry, signed the pledge on behalf of Estonia, and the initiative was also supported by President Kersti Kaljulaid, who led the Estonian delegation at the UN climate summit, according to a ministry press release.

"Young people are concerned about the changing natural environment and they want decision makers to listen to them. With youthful enthusiasm, they call on the leaders to act quickly. But young people are right, because climate change needs to be acknowledged and decisive action taken today," said Klaas, who attended Monday's youth summit together with UN Youth Estonian delegate Karl Ander Alexius.

On June 5 2019, the Youth Environment Council ( Noorte Keskkonnanõukogu) was established in cooperation between the ministry and various Estonian youth organizations. The organization meets four times a year and constitutes an advisory body which aids the Ministry of the Environment in listening more to the voice of young people, as well as helping to get young people involved in legislation processes.

The youth climate summit in New York took place within the framework of the UN Climate Summit.

The latter was attended by 193 UN member states' heads of state or heads of government, and aims to present initiatives to help address climate change more effectively, according to the ministry press release.

A highlight of the youth summit was a keynote address by climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

President Kaljulaid is also in New York this week for the UN General Assembly's 74th session. Estonia starts its two-year stint on the UN's security council at the beginning of 2020.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

climate changeenvironment ministryun youth climate summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

23.09

Tallinn University downgrades police chief master's thesis

Opinion
Business
22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

20.09

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
16:10

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

15:47

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

15:22

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

14:59

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

14:34

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

14:07

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

13:43

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

13:27

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

13:09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

12:57

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

12:35

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

12:32

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

11:56

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

11:28

Estonian youth represented at UN Youth Climate Summit

10:34

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts get off to relatively winning start

10:17

Archaeologists find rare gold bracelet in Saaremaa

09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: