Gallery: Friday climate protests in several Estonian towns

Friday sees a series on climate and environment demonstrations aimed at raising awareness of climate change issues and possible solutions. These are part of the worldwide "Week for Future and Climate Justice" which has been running from Sept. 20, culminating in what has been billed as the first ever General Strike for Climate on Friday.

The demonstrations are being held in Tallinn (see gallery), Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere and Kärdla.

The week also coincides with the UN General Assembly's Climate Summit, part of the 74th General Assembly attended by President Kersti Kaljulaid and other world leaders, and also addressed by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The week is particularly geared towards youth, with major demonstrations aimed at raising international governments' awareness.

In fact, Estonian schoolchildren have been on "strike" since March this year, according to ERR's online news in Estonian, though the leaders of these organizations say that governmental response in the country has largely revolved around commentary.

"In fact, the Estonian government has taken steps in the opposite direction," Henri Holtsmeier, organizer of Tartu's climate action initiatives.

"The EU's goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 was instead supported by investing in an obsolete and dying industry in the form of a new shale oil plant. It shows that demonstrations and strikes are still necessary and that it is vital that everyone contributes," he continued.

A part of the "Fridays For Future" movement, global youth protests seek to put pressure on governments to act to restore a liveable environment and prevent climate catastrophe, it is reported.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!