Tartu gets two upgraded sports facilities after public vote

Two athletic fields and playgrounds have been overhauled in Tartu and recently opened. Both were winning entries from the city's 2018 Participative Budget, the city government says.

A new athletic field, which will be open to the public, has opened at Anne Street, adjacent to two schools, in the Annelinn district of the city. Renovation included new asphalting on courts and outdoor strength-training equipment, according to a Tartu City Government press release.

Similarly a sports filed and playground close to the Kesklinna School on Kroonuaia Street was refurbished, with a tartan-covered multi-sports area, hosting volleyball and badminton. The upgrades also brought basketball and track athletics facilities and bike ramps, as well as fun areas for younger children including a Twister play area.

The goal of the Participative Budget is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to bring something to life; 2019's budget comes to €100,000.

Tartu residents can vote on projects they want with the winning entries becoming reality, as was the case with the sports facilities projects.

Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said that he hoped the improvements would encourage more outdoor activity among kids.

"Both sites got their start from ideas submitted to the participative budget, which school families and the community have enthusiastically supported. It is my belief that they will also find extensive use not only by our students, but also by children from the surrounding areas, and young people will be able to spend their free time there," Klaas said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!