Public voting ends at 6 p.m. for Tartu's participatory budget

Voting is possible electronically via VOLIS or in the Town Hall Information Centre and the results will be announced immediately.

Voting began on Oct. 3 and all residents of Tartu over the age of 14 can cast a vote.

There is currently an exhibition of ideas on Kaarsild bridge or they can be viewed online here (click on the "idee nr" links) in English, Estonian, and Russian.

In total 87 ideas were put forward by Tartu residents with the aim of improving the city and 25 have made it through to the voting round.

Planting 1000 new trees and shrubs, renovating the Devil's Bridge, better cycle paths, and building a sauna at the Emajõgi Linnaujula beach, are some of the ideas you can vote for.

The goal of the participative budgeting is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to bring something to life.

A participative budgeting idea may be an investment object with a maximum upper limit of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2020, at a cost of €200,000.

