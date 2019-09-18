Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

An exhibition of ideas put forward by Tartu residents about how to improve the city and spend the budget has gone on display on Kaarsild bridge.

Starting this week, ideas for Tartu's 2019 Participative Budgeting initiative can be viewed on the bridge, which is opposite the bottom of Raekoja Plats (the main square).

A total of 25 proposals are on display and residents of Tartu will be able to vote for the ideas they find most appealing at a public vote which will be held from Oct. 3 to 9.

These proposals include planting 1000 new trees and shrubs, renovating the Devil's Bridge, better cycle paths, and building a sauna at the Emajõgi Linnaujula beach.

In total 78 ideas were submitted for the Participative Budget and 25 ideas selected by experts and public discussions. They can be seen here (click the individual links to see descriptions in Estonian, English, and Russian).

The goal of the Participative Budget is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to bring something to life.

A Participative Budget idea may be an investment object with a maximum cost of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2020, at a cost of €200,000.

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, everyone interested is invited to SPARK Demo on Narva mnt 3, where the authors will introduce their ideas and answer questions about how their idea will make Tartu a better place.

The event will also be live-streamed and can be watched on the City of Tartu's homepage and Facebook channel.

Every resident can select three ideas and the two most popular will be implemented next year.

Anyone who is 14 or older, and whose place of residence according to the population register is Tartu, is free to vote.

Voting is possible electronically via VOLIS (System for Local Democracy Procedures) as well as in the Town Hall Information Centre. Voting will end at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9. The results will be announced as soon as the voting has closed.

