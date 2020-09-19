Ideas for Tartu's participatory budget displayed on Kaarsild Bridge

A disc gold park, floating stage and a children's adventure trail are some of the ideas put forward this year for Tartu's participatory budget. Twenty-five ideas are currently being displayed on Kaarsild Bridge.

Anyone interested can visit the Lodjakoda at 5 p.m. on September 29 to see the ideas presented by their authors. The event will also be broadcast live, and can be followed via the Tartu homepage and the City of Tartu's Facebook page.

Tartu residents can vote for their three favourites from October 1-7 and the two ideas receiving the most votes will be implemented next year.

Voting is open to anyone at least 14 years of age, whose residence, according to the population register, is the City of Tartu.

You can vote electronically between October 1-7 either in the local government council or government information system Volis or the Town Hall Information Centre. Voting will end at 6 p.m. on October 7, and the results will be announced immediately.

The ideas can also be viewed online at and in the Town Hall Information Centre.

This year, 98 ideas were submitted and the aim is that the winning ideas will make Tartu a nicer place to live. An idea for the participatory budget can be an investment object with a maximum cost of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2021 for €200,000.

Tartu was the first local government in Estonia to organise a participatory budget, doing so for the first time in 2013.

The following 25 ideas have been put up for a vote:

Idea No. 1. AHHAA Discovery Park

Idea No. 2. Annelinn's sidewalks

Idea No. 3. Reviving the port railway

Idea No. 4. Emajõgi riverfront railings

Idea No. 5. A biologically diverse cultural courtyard for the entire Forselius and Ropka family

Idea No. 6. Complementing green areas with shrubs

Idea No. 7. Härma Sports and Adventure Park

Idea No. 8. Construction of the Ihaste Sports Park

Idea No. 9. Cameras for Tartu's bridges

Idea No. 10. Karu Park for a European picnic park

Idea No. 11. Disc Golf park

Idea No. 12. Children's adventure trail between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal

Idea No. 13. Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School

Idea No. 14. Pump track

Idea No. 15. Raadi green football park grandstand

Idea No. 16. Roofs for bicycle parking lots

Idea No. 17. More benches in the urban space

Idea No. 18. Fixing up the pond in Supilinn

Idea No. 19. Sustainable renovation house in Karlova

Idea No. 20. Development of Tartu's visual living environment

Idea No. 21. Streets free of cigarette butts

Idea No. 22. Floating stage on the Emajõgi River

Idea No. 23. Leisure opportunities at the Anne Youth Centre

Idea No. 24. Water curtain for Kaarsild Bridge

Idea No. 25. Outdoor exercise machines for the older generation

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!