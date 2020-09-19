Ideas for Tartu's participatory budget displayed on Kaarsild Bridge ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
A disc gold park, floating stage and a children's adventure trail are some of the ideas put forward this year for Tartu's participatory budget. Twenty-five ideas are currently being displayed on Kaarsild Bridge.
Anyone interested can visit the Lodjakoda at 5 p.m. on September 29 to see the ideas presented by their authors. The event will also be broadcast live, and can be followed via the Tartu homepage and the City of Tartu's Facebook page.
Tartu residents can vote for their three favourites from October 1-7 and the two ideas receiving the most votes will be implemented next year.
Voting is open to anyone at least 14 years of age, whose residence, according to the population register, is the City of Tartu.
You can vote electronically between October 1-7 either in the local government council or government information system Volis or the Town Hall Information Centre. Voting will end at 6 p.m. on October 7, and the results will be announced immediately.
The ideas can also be viewed online at and in the Town Hall Information Centre.
This year, 98 ideas were submitted and the aim is that the winning ideas will make Tartu a nicer place to live. An idea for the participatory budget can be an investment object with a maximum cost of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2021 for €200,000.
Tartu was the first local government in Estonia to organise a participatory budget, doing so for the first time in 2013.
The following 25 ideas have been put up for a vote:
Idea No. 1. AHHAA Discovery Park
Idea No. 2. Annelinn's sidewalks
Idea No. 3. Reviving the port railway
Idea No. 4. Emajõgi riverfront railings
Idea No. 5. A biologically diverse cultural courtyard for the entire Forselius and Ropka family
Idea No. 6. Complementing green areas with shrubs
Idea No. 7. Härma Sports and Adventure Park
Idea No. 8. Construction of the Ihaste Sports Park
Idea No. 9. Cameras for Tartu's bridges
Idea No. 10. Karu Park for a European picnic park
Idea No. 11. Disc Golf park
Idea No. 12. Children's adventure trail between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal
Idea No. 13. Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School
Idea No. 14. Pump track
Idea No. 15. Raadi green football park grandstand
Idea No. 16. Roofs for bicycle parking lots
Idea No. 17. More benches in the urban space
Idea No. 18. Fixing up the pond in Supilinn
Idea No. 19. Sustainable renovation house in Karlova
Idea No. 20. Development of Tartu's visual living environment
Idea No. 21. Streets free of cigarette butts
Idea No. 22. Floating stage on the Emajõgi River
Idea No. 23. Leisure opportunities at the Anne Youth Centre
Idea No. 24. Water curtain for Kaarsild Bridge
Idea No. 25. Outdoor exercise machines for the older generation
Editor: Helen Wright
