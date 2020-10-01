Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

Voting on Tartu's participative budge (kaasav eelarve) will begin on October 1 and end on Wednesday, October 7. Residents of Tartu can choose between 25 ideas to improve the city.

Voting takes place online via VOLIS (System for Local Democracy Procedures) and at the Town Hall Information Centre and residents of Tartu will be able to vote for up to three ideas.

Anyone who is 14 or older and whose place of residence according to the population register is Tartu, can participate.

Voting ends at 6 p.m. on October 7 and the results are announced immediately.

The following 25 ideas have been put up for a vote:

Idea No. 1. AHHAA Discovery Park

Idea No. 2. Annelinn's sidewalks

Idea No. 3. Reviving the port railway

Idea No. 4. Emajõgi riverfront railings

Idea No. 5. A biologically diverse cultural courtyard for the entire Forselius and Ropka family

Idea No. 6. Complementing green areas with shrubs

Idea No. 7. Härma Sports and Adventure Park

Idea No. 8. Construction of the Ihaste Sports Park

Idea No. 9. Cameras for Tartu's bridges

Idea No. 10. Karu Park for a European picnic park

Idea No. 11. Disc Golf park

Idea No. 12. Children's adventure trail between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal

Idea No. 13. Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School

Idea No. 14. Pump track

Idea No. 15. Raadi green football park grandstand

Idea No. 16. Roofs for bicycle parking lots

Idea No. 17. More benches in the urban space

Idea No. 18. Fixing up the pond in Supilinn

Idea No. 19. Sustainable renovation house in Karlova

Idea No. 20. Development of Tartu's visual living environment

Idea No. 21. Streets free of cigarette butts

Idea No. 22. Floating stage on the Emajõgi River

Idea No. 23. Leisure opportunities at the Anne Youth Centre

Idea No. 24. Water curtain for Kaarsild Bridge

Idea No. 25. Outdoor exercise machines for the older generation

More information about the content of the ideas is available here. More information about the budgeting process can be viewed here in English.

The goal of the participative budgeting is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation and to actually bring something to life.

A participative budgeting idea may be an investment object with a maximum limit of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2021, at a cost of €200,000.

In 2019, the winning ideas were proposals to improve bike lanes in the city and create a new Garden at Tartu Catholic School.

