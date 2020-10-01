news

Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
Voting on Tartu's participative budge (kaasav eelarve) will begin on October 1 and end on Wednesday, October 7. Residents of Tartu can choose between 25 ideas to improve the city.

Voting takes place online via VOLIS (System for Local Democracy Procedures) and at the Town Hall Information Centre and residents of Tartu will be able to vote for up to three ideas.

Anyone who is 14 or older and whose place of residence according to the population register is Tartu, can participate.

Voting ends at 6 p.m. on October 7 and the results are announced immediately.

The following 25 ideas have been put up for a vote:

Idea No. 1. AHHAA Discovery Park
Idea No. 2. Annelinn's sidewalks
Idea No. 3. Reviving the port railway
Idea No. 4. Emajõgi riverfront railings
Idea No. 5. A biologically diverse cultural courtyard for the entire Forselius and Ropka family
Idea No. 6. Complementing green areas with shrubs
Idea No. 7. Härma Sports and Adventure Park
Idea No. 8. Construction of the Ihaste Sports Park
Idea No. 9. Cameras for Tartu's bridges
Idea No. 10. Karu Park for a European picnic park
Idea No. 11. Disc Golf park
Idea No. 12. Children's adventure trail between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal
Idea No. 13. Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School
Idea No. 14. Pump track
Idea No. 15. Raadi green football park grandstand
Idea No. 16. Roofs for bicycle parking lots
Idea No. 17. More benches in the urban space
Idea No. 18. Fixing up the pond in Supilinn
Idea No. 19. Sustainable renovation house in Karlova
Idea No. 20. Development of Tartu's visual living environment
Idea No. 21. Streets free of cigarette butts
Idea No. 22. Floating stage on the Emajõgi River
Idea No. 23. Leisure opportunities at the Anne Youth Centre
Idea No. 24. Water curtain for Kaarsild Bridge
Idea No. 25. Outdoor exercise machines for the older generation

More information about the content of the ideas is available here. More information about the budgeting process can be viewed here in English.

The goal of the participative budgeting is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation and to actually bring something to life.

A participative budgeting idea may be an investment object with a maximum limit of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2021, at a cost of €200,000.

In 2019, the winning ideas were proposals to improve bike lanes in the city and create a new Garden at Tartu Catholic School.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

